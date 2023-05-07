Wrexham are enjoying an incredible end-of-season celebration in Las Vegas.

The Welsh Club won the National League this season, earning promotion back to the English Football League for the first time since 2009.

As a reward, Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney treated them to a four-day all-expenses-paid trip to Vegas.

"It became a thing where if we won the league, we'd get a holiday. So we're off to Vegas," striker Paul Mullin, who scored 47 goals this season, told GQ.

"Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they're sorting the lot. They sent us a full itinerary just now.

"Part of me doesn't want to go, I might be dead by the end of it! But I'd never go to Vegas by my own accord, so I'm buzzing for it."

While all the players were on board the trip to Vegas, manager Phil Parkinson wasn't.

"I didn't make the cut for the Vegas trip, unfortunately," he told Sky News.

"We'll leave that one to the lads and hopefully, they will come back in one piece. I'm sure they will."

Wrexham party in Las Vegas

So, what have Wrexham been up to in Vegas?

According to the Daily Mail, the players have been seen partying poolside at the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand. The squad were seen drinking and partying with women around by the pool in 23 degree heat.

In the evening, they headed to exclusive restaurant, Spago, where they were joined by McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson. Reynolds is yet to be seen with the squad.

The restaurant, situated on the waterfront, greeted them with an ice sculpture in the shape of Wrexham's crest.

In an image uploaded onto Instagram, players Liam McAlinden, Ollie Palmer, Andy Cannon, Rob Lainton and Harry Lennon were seen eating poached Gulf shrimp, Maine lobster, green-lipped mussels, East & West coast oysters, seasonal poké, and king crab legs.

After dinner, they moved onto OMNIA nightclub where they were greeted with sparklers and Welsh flags. Legendary DJ Steve Aoki was on the decks and even gave the squad a shout-out.

Wrexham have a rising popularity in America with Reynolds and McElhenney owning the club. They also have a successful documentary on Disney+ called 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

They will return Stateside in July for pre-season friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II.