Wrexham look set to sign a former Manchester United player that was once seen as the heir to Paul Scholes' throne.

The upward trajectory of the club started when Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover in November 2020.

A documentary series called 'Welcome to Wrexham', hosted on Disney+ was the real driving force behind the popularity of the story.

Ever since the new owners came in, there have been a number of signings which have demonstrated the pull they now have.

Players dropping levels has become the norm and even a former Premier League goalkeeper, Ben Foster, came out of retirement less than one year after his final top flight game to play for 'The Red Dragons'.

Now another player to have played in the highest division in the country could be set to make the move to Wrexham.

Which former Man United player are Wrexham looking to sign?

The man in question is 29-year-old, Nick Powell.

A man once signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and dubbed as the 'next Paul Scholes', he has since dropped down the leagues and could be about to take his next step.

According to the Sun, Powell is a potential target for the side after his release by Championship side, Stoke City.

This means he would be taking a step down two divisions in order to become the next coup of the Reynolds and McElhenney rein.

Powell featured on a number of occasions during Ferguson's final year in management.

The Scottish boss even described him as: "an exceptional talent."

Loan spells then hampered his chances of remaining at the club for the long term, and he eventually exited Old Trafford on a permanent basis in 2016.

He made the move to Wigan, the club he scored against on his United debut, and was a big factor in helping the club gain promotion to the Championship.

Nick Powell scores a lovely goal on his United debut vs. Wigan in 2012.

Wrexham will hope for a similar outcome as they seek to gain back-to-back promotions.

Is this the beginning of a strong connection with Man Utd?

Both clubs are set to take part in a friendly in San Diego in July.

This game was announced in a video posted on social media, which included both Hollywood stars and the legendary manager.

The connection now deepens with the potential of both Foster and Powell turning out for the League Two outfit.

And who knows, the sides could even meet in the Premier League one day in the future, if Wrexham's rapid rise continues?