Since purchasing Wrexham alongside 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds has enjoyed a fair amount of success with the club.

And that has seemingly led to him desiring another venture into sports, as reports reveal that the Hollywood celebrity is lining up another bid for a sports team.

Reynolds has invested insane amounts of money into National League club Wrexham since taking over in 2021, with spending estimations of over £10 million being made by The Mirror.

That all appears to have been worth the cost though, as Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the Football League this season.

They secured promotion in emphatic fashion, with the Red Dragons collecting more than 100 points and coming from behind against Boreham Wood to clinch the title.

Following the match, both Reynolds and McElhenney were in tears, but they showed their class in interviews after the final whistle.

“I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I'm still a little speechless,” Reynolds told BT Sport.

“The one thing that is running through my head over and over again is that people said at the beginning 'Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?'

“This is exactly why Wrexham. What is happening right now is why.”

Read More: Wrexham promoted: New footage shows Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s full-time reaction

Reynolds eyeing another team

And now, reports suggest that the buzz of owning one sports team is leading Reynolds to purchase another.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, as reported by The Mirror, Reynolds is looking to purchase the Ottawa Senators who play in the National Hockey League.

The Canadian-born actor has teamed up with real estate company, the Remington Group, and they are putting a bid together to take over from the Melnyk family.

Eugene Melnyk, the former owner of the Senators, died in March 2022 and the club were subsequently put up for sale.

If Reynolds buys the team, it would be the first time that they are not owned by a member of the Melnyk family since 2003.

The report understands that Reynolds and Remington Group are preparing a bid in excess of $1 billion to buy the Senators and their home stadium, the Canadian Tire Centre.

It mentions that as part of the deal, Reynolds is committed to building a new rink that will be surrounded by an entertainment centre, with the Senators’ arena moving to downtown Ottawa.

If the bid is successful, then it will also become the most expensive purchase in NHL history, surpassing the bid made in 2021 for the Pittsburgh Penguins ($900 million).

Bids for the club have to be submitted by May 15, and Reynolds will be hopeful that his deal will get over the line.