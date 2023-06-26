Not content with helping Wrexham back into the Football League, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are now part of a consortium purchasing a percentage of the Alpine F1 team.

The two Hollywood stars created quite a stir when it was revealed they were going to be taking the reins at the Welsh club, and in the time since they have enjoyed real success both on and off of the pitch.

Indeed, they earned promotion last season to return to the Football League after over a decade away, with them achieving over 100 points in an incredible year-long fight for the title up against Notts County.

The pair clearly have an appetite for competition now, then, with them entering F1 as part of a consortium to buy a slice of the Alpine team.

READ MORE: Audi reveal simulator driver in latest step towards F1 power unit production

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Alpine F1 team

The Investor Group – formed of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments – have acquired a 24% stake in the F1 team for €200m, placing their value, say Alpine, at around €900m.

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine said: “This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term. Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

READ MORE: F1: Charles Leclerc positive as Ferrari drivers issue early prediction for Austrian Grand Prix

Alpine's 2023 season

Alpine's season so far has been a little up and down in F1.

They were a bit off of the pace to open up the campaign, with a double DNF in Australia proving a low point with them on course to score good points before a chaotic restart.

However, they have improved in recent weeks, with Esteban Ocon scoring points at the last four races, and they will be looking to try and close the gap further to the likes of Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari, who are the main contenders for 'best of the rest' behind Red Bull.