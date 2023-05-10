Wrexham will be travelling to the United States to kick off their 2023 pre-season tour before their much-anticipated return to the Football League.

The Red Dragons are gearing up to face some top-class opposition in front of an American crowd in what promises to be a delightful treat for fans of the team.

Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be hoping to witness some more of Paul Mullin's magic after winning the National League with an unrivalled 111 points.

Details are still yet to emerge, but nevertheless, here is everything that we currently know about Wrexham's 2023 pre-season tour.

Fixture Date Time (UK & US Eastern) Stadium Wrexham vs Chelsea 19th July 2023 12:30 am (BST) / 7:30 pm ET Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, USA Wrexham vs LA Galaxy 22nd July 2023 12:30 am (BST) / 7:30 pm ET Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA Wrexham vs Manchester United 25th July 2023 12:30 am (BST) / 7:30 pm ET Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Premier League powerhouses Chelsea await Wrexham in their first official pre-season game in 2023 after the club have taken part in the 7v7 Soccer Tournament.

The game could be rumoured new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge so expect plenty of eyes and attention from around the world on this one.

Phil Parkinson's side will then challenge second-string MLS outfit LA Galaxy II at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in the city where Ryan Reynolds rose to fame.

Wrexham will then conclude their 2023 pre-season tour of the United States with another mouthwatering matchup against Premier League titans Manchester United.

How To Buy Wrexham Pre-Season 2023 Tickets

Tickets for Wrexham's pre-season tour of the United States are still available to buy, however, you'll have to get a move on if you want to secure some seats.

Fans of the Red Dragons or simply lovers of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries can purchase tickets to the preseason games from the TicketMaster links below.

How To Watch Wrexham Pre-Season Tour 2023

Unfortunately, no broadcasters have been confirmed yet for the Wrexham pre-season tour of the United States. Nevertheless, with teams like Chelsea and Manchester United involved, it will likely be televised.

Fear not if the games are past your bedtime in the United Kingdom either, as highlights of the fixtures will be shown on the official YouTube channels of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Wrexham Pre-Season 2023 Squad

With the Wrexham team seemingly enjoying their National League title in the raucous city of Las Vegas it seems that no one is quite ready yet for some pre-season action.

Although, when the squad is announced fans can fully expect to see some new fresh faces involved in the action before the club starts their League Two campaign.

What League Will Wrexham Play In Next Season?

Wrexham will begin their long-awaited return to the Football League in August 2023 and will be coming up against League Two opposition like Salford City, Tranmere, and Swindon Town.

League Two fixtures are set to be announced in June 2023, so we can provide a little more information soon for eager Wrexham fans trying to plan some away days.

It's certainly been an impressive rise for the Red Dragons, and it will be interesting to see just how far their Hollywood leadership will be able to take them in the coming years.

Certainly, every football fan will have a keen eye on the development and results of this blossoming squad filled with characters and stars of all kinds.