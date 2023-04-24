On Saturday night, Wrexham ended their 15-year absence from the Football League by securing the National League title against Boreham Wood.

And new footage has gone viral of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after the final whistle blew.

It was a torturous afternoon for the pair, and it seemed like things could have unravelled at the Racecourse Ground when their team went a goal down in the first minute.

But the Red Dragons showed the quality which has helped them surpass 100 points in the league, with Elliot Lee's header bringing them level before the break.

Club hero Paul Mullin then scored a second-half brace to secure the three points that would crown Wrexham champions.

Wrexham’s owners emotional after the game

What a way to secure the title.

After the match, McElhenney and Reynolds’ reactions were broadcast for the world to see, with both men in tears.

And now, new footage has captured their reaction in full.

A video recorded by guest of honour Paul Rudd showed the pair collapsing with relief after the final whistle.

They then both shared the video on Twitter, overcome with emotion and grateful to have secured the club’s promotion.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds said.

His sentiments were echoed by his co-owner, who can be seen taking a massive breath after the final whistle went.

“You can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time,” McElhenney wrote. “And then we’re filled back up with an indescribable amount of joy and gratitude.”

They may have only been in the sport for just over a year, but these two just get it.

Video: Reynolds and McElhenney break down following title win

“This is exactly why Wrexham”

And after wiping away the tears, both men gave an interview which showed just how happy they were with the result.

“I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I'm still a little speechless,” Reynolds told BT.

"The one thing that is running through my head over and over again is that people said at the beginning 'Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?'

"This is exactly why Wrexham. What is happening right now is why."

“I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that's what's most important to us,” McElhenney added. "This is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration.

“For us to be welcomed into their community, and for us to be welcomed into this experience, is the honour of my life.”