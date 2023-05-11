There are plenty of athletes who have undergone impressive body transformations over the years, but Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney might just trump the lot of them.

The renowned actor, who took over Wrexham along with Ryan Reynolds in February 2021, once got seriously shredded for his role in hit sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

As part of an ongoing skit about his fluctuating weight, McElhenney gained 27 kilograms before the start of season seven, leading him be diagnosed with type two diabetes.

But for season 13, the actor then transformed his body and appeared noticeably fitter and stronger on the show.

Rob McElhenney's insane body transformation

McElhenney's drastic weight loss has to be seen to be believed. Check out images of the Wrexham co-owner before and after he got ripped below.

Speaking about how he managed to get in such good shape, McElhenney sarcastically stated that it was possible for anyone to do so, while really implying that it took an outrageous amount of dedication and specialised training to achieve the results.

"First thing's first: if you have a job - like a 9-5 job - quit that. Do you like food? Forget about that. Because you're never going to enjoy anything you eat. Alcohol? Sorry. That's out," he told Men's Health.

"So what you need to do - you have a chef, right, like a personal chef? Make sure the chef makes you a lot of chicken breast."

McElhenney shared a similar message on his Instagram, stressing: "Don’t eat anything after 7pm, don’t eat any carbs or sugar at all, in fact just don’t eat anything you like.

"Sleep nine hours a night, run three miles a day, and have a studio pay for the whole thing over a six to seven-month span. I don’t know why everyone’s not doing this. It’s a super realistic lifestyle and an appropriate body image to compare oneself to."

VIDEO: Rob McElhenney breaks down how he got in shape

McElhenney and Reynolds treat Wrexham players

As a reward for winning the National League, McElhenney and Reynolds treated the Wrexham team to an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.

Players were pictured partying poolside at the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand. The squad were seen drinking and partying with women around by the pool in 23-degree heat.

And in an image posted on Instagram, players Liam McAlinden, Ollie Palmer, Andy Cannon, Rob Lainton and Harry Lennon were seen eating poached Gulf shrimp, Maine lobster, green-lipped mussels, East & West coast oysters, seasonal poké, and king crab legs.

While there's no doubt that Wrexham's players have more than earned their trip away, there's a chance they may end up on strict diets themselves after their rest and relaxation period is over.

READ MORE: Images emerge of Wrexham's end of season party