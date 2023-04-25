Wrexham Association Football Club are finally back in the English Football League.

The Red Dragons secured their place in League Two for next season by defeating Boreham Wood last Saturday evening, a result which means Notts County cannot mathematically catch them.

Wrexham won on home soil by a scoreline of 3-1, coming back from 1-0 down after Lee Ndlovu's first-minute opener for the visitors.

Star striker Paul Mullin scored two of the goals in the second half, one of them an absolute peach from distance - a strike reminiscent of Harry Kane vs Arsenal in 2015/16.

Video: Mullin's stunner for Wrexham vs Boreham Wood

What. A. Goal.

The scenes at the Racecourse Ground were quite something, with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney right in the thick of it.

Wrexham's American owners really have worked wonders at the club since they bought it back in November of 2020.

And it seems McElhenney is now going to try and pull off a quite incredible piece of business to further aid the Red Dragons for their return to the big time.

On Tuesday, the star of the hit show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia tweeted a message to Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale, stating that he's going to try and get him to "un-retire" - just like he successfully did with goalkeeper Ben Foster.

McElhenney's tweet to Bale goes viral

McElhenney wrote an eye-opening caption alongside a video of Bale congratulating the actor and Wrexham on their recent promotion.

He wrote: "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

Imagine the scenes if Bale came out of retirement to play for Wrexham in 2023/24!

Bale, Wales' all-time record goalscorer and a five-time Champions League winner, announced his retirement at the start of the year, soon after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup.

He was mid-way through his contract with MLS franchise Los Angeles FC when the call was made.

So, would Bale really be tempted to return to football in England's fourth-tier? Who knows, but we think we speak on behalf of all fans when we say - make it happen!