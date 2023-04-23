Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds hilariously crashed goalkeeper Ben Foster's press conference after his team beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League.

The Welsh club ended a 15-year absence from the Football League and Reynolds, along with fellow co-owner, Rob McElhenney, were overcome with emotion at the end of the game.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's reaction to Wrexham's promotion

As fans invaded the pitch, Reynolds and McElhenney were spotted in tears as the magnitude of the club's achievement set in.

But Reynolds' tears of happiness soon turned into brilliant celebrations and the scenes when he unexpectedly barged into Foster's post-match presser had those inside the room in stitches.

Ryan Reynolds gatecrashes Ben Foster's press conference

A video has now emerged on Twitter of the moment Reynolds burst into the room.

With Foster in the middle of speaking to the press, the video catches his facial expression as he notices the Wrexham co-owner arriving.

"Foster, Foster - jersey now," Reynolds demands humorously.

Foster obliges but warns the actor that his shirt doesn't smell too fresh.

"It stinks by the way, absolutely stinks," Foster jokes.

Indeed, Foster also told reporters the same thing and even made one journalist sniff it during an amusing pitch-side interview following the game.

READ MORE: Ben Foster's interview after Wrexham won promotion was superb

After Foster hands over his shirt, Reynolds is then asked if he plans to put the shirt on Ebay, to which he responds: "Listen I work in show business, we've fallen on hard times recently."

While we're not sure that's quite true, Reynolds' sense of humour is simply brilliant and we're sure this isn't the last time he'll have people in hysterics.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds interrupts Ben Foster's interview

How Wrexham won promotion

Needing to win to secure the National League title, Wrexham found themselves a goal down after just a few minutes.

Former West Ham striker Elliot Lee equalised after 14 minutes, but Wrexham went into half-time on level terms.

As so often has been the case this season, however, it was Paul Mullin who proved to be the hero.

The forward put Wrexham in front with a sumptuous, curling strike with his right foot, before scoring a second with his left soon after.

The Robins held on from there and upon the final whistle, the Racecourse Ground was immediately flooded with fans.

This result for the club was rich reward for the years of struggle the team endured before Reynolds and McElhenney took over.

And while there is still a lot of work to be done, perhaps this promotion could prove to be the first of many.