Wrexham gained promotion back to the Football League after a 15-year wait with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood and the scenes at the end of the match were a sight to behold.

Needing to win to secure top spot in the National League, the Welsh side found themselves a goal behind early on.

But the team ralied and Elliot Lee's header brought them level before half-time.

After the break, it was Paul Mullin who ended up the hero – netting twice to secure a historic victory for the hosts.

Incredible scenes as Wrexham promoted

As soon as the final whistle sounded, Wrexham fans invaded the pitch and it was truly remarkable.

Within seconds, the pitch was so full of supporters, you could barely see a blade of grass.

As this unfolded, Wrexham's co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, couldn't contain their emotions and were picked up on camera in tears.

Reynolds was also spotted face-timing his wife, Blake Lively, who appeared just as delighted.

Check out the scenes below:

VIDEO: Wrexham fans invade pitch after winning promotion back to Football League

Reynolds and McElhenney achieve fairy tale story

Both Reynolds and McElhenney have been involved in their fair share of Hollywood films, but the story of their journey with Wrexham is worthy of a blockbuster in its own right.

Since taking over the club in 2021, Wrexham's fortunes have been transformed.

The club have been involved in a breathtaking title race with Notts Country this season, which has gripped fans and neutrals alike.

And with the town finding newfound fame, thanks to the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary on Disney +, there is even global attention surrounding the side.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in tears

When the duo first arrived, many believed their hearts did not lie in football and questioned how long such a business venture would last.

Yet, both have proven that they live and breathe the club and are in this for the long haul without question.

They've even brought some of their celebrity friends along for the ride. Indeed, Friends star Paul Rudd was spotted at today's game and, at this rate, plenty more A-listers may soon follow.