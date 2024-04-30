Highlights Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to expand their football empire with Mexican club Necaxa.

The investment comes alongside Mesut Ozil and other notable celebrities, such as Odell Beckham Jr, Eva Longoria, and Kate Upton.

Necaxa are a club with a rich history but recent times have been harder for the Liga MX team.

According to reports, Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to expand their footballing empire after purchasing a minority stake in Mexican club Necaxa. The Liga MX team also have investment from Mesut Ozil and a collection of other famous names.

The two Hollywood stars have taken the lower leagues of British football by storm since taking over the Red Dragons in 2021, and recently secured promotion up into League One. As a result, their side will be playing just two tiers below the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

The investment, coupled with the popular Welcome to Wrexham television documentary series, has helped the Welsh side become one of the biggest stories in football over the past few years and Club Necaxa could be next in line for a Hollywood makeover.

Stars Invest in Mexican Side Necaxa

Reynolds, McElhenney, Ozil, and other A-listers involved

Per ESPN, Reynolds and McElhenney have been working on a deal to invest in the Mexican top-flight outfit "for months" and it was "finalised recently." The two Wrexham owners, however, aren't the only notable individuals affiliated with the club.

From the world of football, former Real Madrid and Arsenal star Ozil star is said to have also made investments in Necaxa. The World Cup winner is joined by other stars such as Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Verlander, Victor Oladipo, Bode Miller, Richard Hamilton and Shawn Marion – although it is unclear which of the celebrities remain as owners.

Longoria was even in attendance for Necaxa's 5-2 loss at home to Monterrey. The result, which took place on 30 April, leaves the team ninth in Liga MX which is enough for them to make it into the play-offs.

Club Necaxa History

Glory years of the 90s

Necaxa might not be as old as 159-year-old Wrexham – who were established in 1864 and are the sixth oldest club in the history of football – but having been founded in 1923, they have plenty of history too. They have won eight Copa MX (Mexican Cup) trophies, with the first coming in 1925 – but their best era came in the 1990s when they lifted three Liga MX titles.

In recent times, the side has been less successful with the 21st century not yielding much success as of yet. With all 17 games played this season, the Aguascalientes-based team have finished ninth out of 18 teams in Liga MX. Seeing as they finished 17th at this stage last term, this is at least an improvement.

They face Queretaro in the play-offs this week. The winner of the match will then come up against the loser of Pachuca and Pumas this weekend for a place in the quarterfinals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Out of the teams that have already won a Liga MX championship, Necaxa's title drought since 1998 is the second-longest in Mexico's top flight.

With this influx of investment likely to bring more global popularity, fans of the club will be hoping their team could follow a Wrexham-like trajectory. The Welsh team were playing non-league football before the arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney inspired back-to-back promotions for the first time in their lengthy history.