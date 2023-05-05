Wrexham’s players probably haven’t had a quiet night since they secured promotion back to the Football League last month.

And going off new footage of the players being welcomed into a world-famous Las Vegas nightclub, that doesn’t look like it will be stopping any time soon.

The Red Dragons ended their 15-year absence from the football league with a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood, which clinched the National League title.

Big scenes followed the final whistle, with fans rushing onto the pitch and swarming around the players, while Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both in tears.

Vegas trip arranged as a reward

And to celebrate their success, the two actors arranged for the entire squad to fly out to Vegas.

Star striker Paul Mullin, who netted 46 times for Wrexham over the course of the season, said that the owners were giving their players an all-inclusive reward.

“It became a thing where if we won the league, we’d get a holiday,” he told GQ.

“So we’re off to Vegas. Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they're sorting the lot.

“They sent us a full itinerary just now. Part of me doesn’t want to go, I might be dead by the end of it. But I’d never go to Vegas by me own accord, so I’m buzzing for it.”

One man who didn’t travel though was manager Phil Parkinson, who is focussing on his ambitions for next season.

“I didn't make the cut for the Vegas trip, unfortunately,” the gaffer told Sky Sports at their victory parade.

“We'll leave that one to the lads and hopefully, they will come back in one piece. I'm sure they will.”

Wrexham get heroes welcome

The boss might hope that any hangovers are long gone by the time Wrexham’s players return for next season, but there could be some sore heads tomorrow.

Footage emerged of the squad hitting the Vegas strip for their first night out, making their way to the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand.

And what a welcome they got.

A big projection on the ceiling with the club’s crest was there for them to see on entry, as were Welsh flags and light-up boards which spelled out the club’s name.

It certainly looks like Reynolds and McElhenney are pulling out all the stops for their team.

Skipper Ben Tozer looked as if he was making the most of it, pictured alongside defender Eoghan O'Connell in the nightclub.

Given they racked up an astonishing 111 points this season, you can't say they don't deserve it.

Wrexham players returning to North America

While they might be enjoying themselves now, Wrexham will be returning to the States for a slightly less fun trip in a couple of months.

The squad and Parkinson will be gearing up for pre-season, with some big matches lined up.

Reynolds and McElhenney released a brilliant video with Sir Alex Ferguson to announce their friendly with Manchester United in the States, and since then the National League champions have also announced a game against Chelsea.

Given how the Blues are playing at the moment, Wrexham could actually record a famous victory in that game.