League One side Wrexham have released a statement after club captain James McCLean was involved in a car accident on the way to training on Wednesday morning. The Republican of Ireland star, who has featured prominently throughout the campaign as the Red Dragons look to secure their third straight promotion, was confirmed to have been okay and is undergoing further medical checks following the incident.

North Wales Police confirmed the accident had taken place, stating: "Shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 22), we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club."

Thankfully, it was also confirmed that no serious injuries were reported at the scene, with the club reiterating that to be the case in their latest update.

Wrexham Confirm McClean is Okay Following Accident

The statement revealed that no one else was involved in the crash

In a club statement released shortly after 11am, Wrexham said:

"Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training. It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene. The player reported to the Club this morning and will undergo further medical checks."

A further report from the Daily Mail claimed that witnesses saw the Audi the player was driving being towed away, with a smashed windscreen and other significant damage. It was believed that poor weather conditions may have played a part in the accident, as fog and ice had been prevalent in North Wales on Wednesday morning.

As of yet, McClean has not been ruled out of Thursday's game against fellow promotion hopefuls Birmingham City, and he is hoping to still be involved in some capacity. A victory would see Wrexham close the gap to just two points at the top, though the Blues will still have two games in hand.

News of McClean's accident initially sparked fears of a repeat of Michail Antonio's at the beginning of December. The West Ham striker was alleged to have been trapped under the wreckage of his vehicle for an hour, and the injuries he sustained may see his career come to a premature end.