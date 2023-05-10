Wrexham will look to sign Welsh players such as Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns in the summer transfer market at The Racecourse Ground, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Phil Parkinson’s Red Dragons are looking to make additions to the squad ahead of a return to the Football League.

Wrexham transfer news – Latest

In an interview with Welsh TV station S4C, co-owner Rob McElhenney expressed his seriousness in attempting to convince former Real Madrid and Wales international Gareth Bale to sign for the soon-to-be League Two outfit.

"I think there’s seriousness from our side, but I don’t know that there’s seriousness from his. I think he’s happy," McElhenney explained (via Football.London).

However, whilst the club climbs its way up through the lower divisions, the chances of signing players at the calibre of Bale and former Arsenal and current Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey appear slim.

The club’s Hollywood owners in McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have achieved their primary aim of securing the club’s return to the EFL after a 15-year absence.

And Jones believes that the National League champions will build “steadily and smartly” in Newcastle United's vein to progress through the league pyramid.

What has Jones said about Wrexham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The momentum that Wrexham have built over the past year is staggering. It will be interesting to discover how they continue to build as they enter the Football League.

“From what I have heard so far in terms of signings, they will turn to Welsh players where possible - players that can fit the model. That identity is important to all of this. People want that to mean they will be signing Hollywood names like Bale and Ramsey, but more realistic options include Ipswich’s Wes Burns or Sorba Thomas, who has been on loan at Blackburn from Huddersfield.

“If you think about how Newcastle have adjusted to their newfound wealth at the top of the Premier League and built steadily and smartly, this is going to be a lower league version of that.

What next for Wrexham?

After capturing the hearts of the Welsh nation, Wrexham must prepare themselves for a tough season ahead in League Two.

Parkinson will have to cope with the pressure of managing one of the country’s most publicised clubs outside the Premier League, with promotion likely to be the aim again.

Signings such as the 28-year-old Burns and Huddersfield's Sorba would be excellent additions at The Racecourse Ground as the Welsh outfit look to bring in players hungry for success with Football League experience.

And you can be sure that the side’s recruitment staff will be planning on making several more astute additions as Parkinson’s side look ahead to an exciting period in the club’s history.

It’s an approach that has worked so far for Wrexham, and the Hollywood superstar owners will hope this comes to fruition again.