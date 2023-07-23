Wrexham are in the hunt for Matty Virtue and an attempt to bring the Blackpool star to the Racecourse Ground is 'one to watch' for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sealed their return to the Football League after pipping Notts County to the National League title last season, Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson is seeking reinforcements in the transfer market.

Wrexham transfer news - Matty Virtue

According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham are lining up a move for Virtue ahead of the League Two campaign getting underway next month.

The report suggests the Blackpool midfielder, who scored four goals in 36 appearances during a loan spell with Lincoln City last term, is on Parkinson's shortlist of targets as he looks to strengthen his options.

But Wrexham will have to be willing to splash the cash in order to get a deal over the line as it is understood that Virtue has a £200,000 price tag.

Blackpool are in a strong negotiating position as they exercised an option to extend the 26-year-old's Bloomfield Road contract just two months ago.

Virtue has made 70 appearances in a Blackpool shirt, registering eight goals and two assists along the way.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Virtue?

Jacobs believes Virtue could be tempted to head to Wrexham, despite the Welsh side being a division below Blackpool, thanks to the Hollywood atmosphere generated by Red Dragons co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The journalist understands that there is a serious chance of Parkinson upping the ante in his pursuit of the former Liverpool youngster, who has been compared to Roy Keane by former Blackpool assistant manager Tony Grant, as the 2023/24 campaign nears.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that there will be a fair few players that Wrexham might look at signing on loan if they want to drop down and be part of the Hollywood experience as well.

"From the things that I'm hearing, there is a possibility that Wrexham might move for Matty Virtue, who is a 26-year-old midfielder at Blackpool.

"That could be one to watch. He spent last season on loan with Lincoln and did pretty well."

What's next for Wrexham?

Speaking on the Men In Blazers podcast, Parkinson has hinted that Wrexham could dip into the American market and land an up-and-coming talent based in the United States.

The former Bradford City and Sunderland boss, who was appointed as the Red Dragons' chief two years ago, admitted the Welsh side have been scouring the market and will not hesitate in making a move if a target becomes available.

Rule changes mean Wrexham are now able to sign up to two overseas players per season who do not meet the regular Governing Body Endorsement criteria approved by the Home Office.

Parkinson's charges are currently in the United States on an eye-catching pre-season tour, where he took positives from a 5-0 defeat to Premier League side Chelsea, which was held in front of 50,000 supporters in North Carolina.

Wrexham will get their League Two campaign underway by welcoming Milton Keynes Dons to the Racecourse Ground on August 5.