Wrexham don’t feel they need a “massive rebuild” on their return to the EFL at The Racecourse Ground this season, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Phil Parkinson’s side will return to League Two after 15 years away, following The Red Dragons’ promotion from the National League as champions last season.

Wrexham transfer news – Latest

Despite making their long-awaited return to the EFL, Wrexham haven’t gone gung-ho in the transfer market, scrambling to bolster Parkinson’s squad as they prepare for life in League Two.

Currently, The Red Dragons have made just one signing to the 55-year-old’s squad as they consider how to navigate their way to back-to-back promotions.

Huddersfield Town centre-back Will Boyle has arrived at The Racecourse Ground, with the deal coming out of nowhere.

The 27-year-old was not a regular with the Terriers last term, making 18 appearances and registering two assists.

However, the defender has previously tasted promotion from the fourth-tier before, having achieved the feat at Cheltenham Town in 2021, which could offer Parkinson’s squad invaluable experience.

Before the summer window opened, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wrexham could target Welsh EFL stars during the market, looking to continue their upward momentum.

The club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, aim to grow into a Premier League outfit, hinting that funding will be provided to power the side through the divisions of the English football pyramid.

And Jacobs, who has followed the Wrexham on their pre-season tour of the USA, has indicated that the club are confident over the state of their current squad and are aiming for promotion rather than consolidation on their return to League Two.

What has Jacobs said about Wrexham?

When asked if Parkinson will be looking to further add to his squad this summer, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I think so. The beauty of the Wrexham project is that they could add players at this level in the last campaign because of the money and ambition of the ownership group.

“So, it's not like the Wrexham perspective is that they need a massive rebuild. They feel like they've got a competitive squad, and competitive not just to stay up but to go up.

“That was one of the most interesting things I found speaking to Wrexham during their game against Chelsea and the build-up. They were not speaking about just being in League Two for the sake of it or to get 40 points or whatever. They were talking about going up. So, they're pretty content with their squad.”

What next for Wrexham this summer?

With the League Two season kicking off in just two weeks, Parkinson may hope to see a flurry of transfer activity to have his squad in place for the opening game of the campaign.

Wrexham welcome MK Dons to The Racecourse Ground on 5th August, aiming to kickstart their campaign with three points at home before hosting Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in the following midweek.

AFC Wimbledon provides the first away day of the campaign for the Welsh outfit before Walsall of the West Midlands are the visitors in Wales.

Clashes with Swindon Town and Barrow close out the first month of the season, as Parkinson aims to get a healthy tally of points under his belt early in the campaign.