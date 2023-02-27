Wrexham take on Chesterfield in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday. Find out everything you need to know right here.

Wrexham face Chesterfield at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday as they look to earn promotion to the Football League this season after 15 years below the fourth tier.

Until September 2020, Wrexham were effectively unknown outside the United Kingdom, albeit with a long and interesting history - success in the English footballing pyramid, however, was almost non-existent. The arrival of new owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, though, has put them on the map and given them hope of achieving great things - as some readers may well have seen in the Welcome to Wrexham television series, which is available on Disney+.

This midweek, they face Chesterfield as they look to make up the two-point gap to league-leaders Notts County - this is one of their two games in hands. Here, you can find out everything you need to know about the match.

Read More: What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth?

What league do Wrexham play in?

Wrexham play in the Vanarama National League, the fifth tier of English football and one step below the Football League, and have done since the 2008/09 season. They have reached the playoffs five times, most recently last year, but they have a chance to go up automatically this term.

What is Wrexham's recent form?

The Welsh club are unbeaten in their last 22 games in the league, with their last defeat coming in October when they succumbed 1-0 to Notts County. They recently reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, but were narrowly beaten by Championship team Sheffield United in a replay, and also suffered a shock defeat to Altrincham on penalties in the fourth round of the FA Trophy, a competition for all clubs who play outside the Football League.

When does Wrexham vs Chesterfield kick off?

Wrexham host Chesterfield on Tuesday 28th February, with the match set to start at 7:45 PM GMT. That means that the game will kick off at 1:45 PM ET for those from the USA who want to watch.

Where can fans in the USA watch the game?

Unlike the team's FA Cup games, fans in the USA will not be able to watch the match. However, that does not mean the game is not available, as it will be streamed live on National League TV. All you need to do is create an account and buy a subscription, either just for Tuesday - which costs £9.50 ($11.42) - or for a whole month, which will set you back £22.50 ($27.04).

Can fans in the UK watch the game?

The game is not available on BT Sport, who have the rights to the Vanarama National League, as they are showing Notts County against Dagenham instead. However, it is also available on National League TV, and supporters can also sign up if they want to tune in.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham are unlikely to be without right-back Bryce Hosannah once more against Chesterfield, with Anthony Forde set to play in his place. New signing Ryan Barnett stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes as The Red Dragons beat Dorking Wanderers 3-1, but could well be introduced to the starting XI by manager Phil Parkinson here. Paul Mullin, who was on the scoresheet in that match, was taken off versus Dorking but, unless he has an issue, he will once again be in the team as he looks to score in a sixth successive league match. As such, Parkinson does not have too many decisions to make in regard to his team.

Possible XI: Lainton, Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy, Young, Jones, Lee, Mullin, Palmer

Prediction

Wrexham last played Chesterfield in August, their fourth league game of the campaign, and ended up losing 2-0. This is ultimately a match-up between two sides competing towards the top of the table - while Wrexham sit second, Chesterfield are in fifth. However, the Spireites have not won any of their last eight matches and are, therefore, clearly struggling for form. They visit the Racecourse Ground trailing Wrexham by 26 points, albeit having played a game less, and could be in for a difficult evening. After all, The Robins have proven themselves to be one of the National League's best teams over the past few years, and currently look like a good bet to finally go up. Chesterfield are not a poor side, but they could struggle to deal with a side that has already scored 86 times in the division this campaign.

Prediction: Wrexham 3-0 Chesterfield

You can read all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.