Revealing all the team news and also how to watch the latest Wrexham match

Wrexham face Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League and we can reveal how to watch this game in both the UK and USA, as well as all the latest team news.

The Welsh non-league side have picked up a huge following after being taken over by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and TV star Rob McElhenney.

With the two in charge, Wrexham have been able to sign some footballers who should probably be playing at a higher level than non-league. This has helped the club battle for promotion and they currently sit top in the division with a game in hand.

If they win their game in hand then they can finally have some breathing space as it would make them four points clear of second place Notts County.

When do Wrexham face Dagenham & Redbridge?

The two sides will play their Vanarama National League match on Tuesday 7th March 2023. With this being a midweek game, it will be an evening kick-off. The match will be played at 7:45 PM GMT, which is 2:45 PM ET and 11:45 AM PT. Dagenham & Redbridge are the home side and the game will be played at Victoria Road.

How to watch Wrexham vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate after scoring

Thankfully, this match will be available to live stream despite not being on TV, and it will be available to live stream in both the UK and the United States of America. Due to this, you will be able to watch it on your laptops as well as your mobile devices.

How to live stream Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham

This season, a new live streaming service was set up by the Vanarama National League so that football fans could watch these matches as they are played. You pay for these games on a match day basis. A match day pass allows access to all the fixtures on the pass date.

Those wanting to watch Wrexham vs Dagenham & Redbridge can sign up to National League TV and pay £9.50 for a matchday pass. This is also how you can watch it in the USA.

Wrexham vs Dagenham & Redbridge Team News

Wrexham players celebrate after scoring

There are not a lot of injuries to report ahead of this fixture. Wrexham player Jordan Davies has an injury, so he will be unavailable for the match, whilst Dagenham & Redbridge have no injuries to report.

Predicted lineups

Wrexham Predicted XI: Lainton; Forde, Cleworth, Young, Tunnicliffe; Tozer, Mendy, Cannon, Lee; Mullin, Dalby

Dagenham & Redbridge Predicted XI: Justham; Hare, Onarise, Weston, Rance; Ling, Sagaf, Robinson, Efflong; Balanta, Morias