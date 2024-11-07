Ian Wright has revealed his belief that Joshua Zirkzee isn't at the level required to thrive at Manchester United, while the former Arsenal striker is confident that Rasmus Hojlund can excel with better players around him.

Zirkzee has endured a difficult opening few months to his United career, starting just four Premier League games, and finding the back of the net once in 14 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Hojlund, who missed the opening month of the campaign through injury, has already bettered his Dutch counterpart's output, scoring twice so far this term.

While Hojlund was praised for an 'excellent performance against Brentford in October, earning a standing ovation, Zirkzee has been called out for being 'overweght' when arriving at the club. The conflicting reports reflect the general consensus on the two forwards at the moment, with Wright expressing more confidence in the Norwegian number nine than the former Bayern Munich man.

Wright: I Don't See it With Zirkzee

Signed from Bologna for £36.5 million to provide cover and competition for Hojlund this summer and granted a £105,000 a week contract, Zirkzee has struggled to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. Having scored eleven goals for the Serie A outfit last campaign, he's been unable to replicate this form in a Red Devils shirt, while Hojlund has looked impressive since returning from injury.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast earlier this week, Wright compared the two strikers:

"I'm looking at Zirkzee and Hojlund, and when you look at both of them, and you say, going forward as a Man United player, that's going to take Man United to that level where they need to be, [competing for] top four, Champions League, trying to win the Premier League. I can't see, with whatever formation I have in my head, Zirkzee making it at the moment, with what I've seen up to this point. I could see Hojlund [reaching the level]. Hojlund looks like a future player, with better players around him, and I say that because of that chance he took the other day - that little, lovely little chip he took. He gives me the impression that if he gets himself in and around that box, and he's got an opportunity to finish, and his chances arecoming, he can go hot. I don't see the same with Zirkzee. I look at Zirkzee and the way he moves around, I don't see anything in his game that makes me feel okay, there it is, I see what he can do."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75 1.69 Key passes Per 90 1.17 1.4

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/11/2024