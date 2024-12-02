Liverpool star, Andrew Robertson, answered his critics with an impressive performance, as his side achieved a dominant win over reigning champions Manchester City. The Scotsman was previously subject to debate on whether his future remained at the club following some poor performances, but his form has since taken a pleasant turn.

In this clash between two firm title contenders, the hosts at Anfield proved precisely why they were the favorites heading into the tie, as they outplayed a dismal Manchester City side in almost every regard, emerging with a 2-0 victory. A number of the Reds' players shone through as Slot's men extended the gap over the Manchester outfit to 11 points.

Robertson Stars in Vital Win Over Manchester City

The 30-year-old previously landed under criticism for poor form

During the face-off with Arsenal at the end of October, Robertson was slammed for his dreary attempts at defending against Bukayo Saka. Early in the match, the left-back was turned inside out, as the England winger skillfully maneuvered past to open the scoring, and he looked to be out of his depth for the most part. Subsequently, a frank Paul Merson suggested Slot's second-choice, Kostas Tsimikas, could soon take over in the starting eleven, should such performances continue.

However, the £160,000 per week man acknowledged how he had been "written off" and has since reinvigorated his form. It was Robertson's dangerous cross late in the second half against Real Madrid in the Champions League which gifted Cody Gakpo an opportunity to double his side's advantage. Moreover, Robertson has now earned wide-spread praise for his contributions against Manchester City, with Matt Addison rating his display 8/10, via Liverpool.com:

"Snapped into tackles and played with a lot of intensity. He has been questioned at times this season but this was something closer to the best version of Robertson. His pass for Gakpo early in the second half was superb."

Andrew Robertson's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 11 Key passes per 90 1.81 Progressive passes per 90 6.17 Pass completion 83.3% Tackles per 90 1.28

Robertson has been a long-time servant for the red half of Merseyside, registering upwards of 310 appearances in a red shirt. It has not often been the case for the full-back to have endured rocky spells in the past, and Liverpool supporters will be pleased to see him performing close to his best again.

Related Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk Aim Dig at Jamie Carragher After Liverpool 2-0 Man City The Liverpool duo were speaking in their post-match interview and took a cheeky dig at Jamie Carragher following his recent comments.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024