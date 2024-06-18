Highlights WR studs like Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson can outperform their ADP.

Look for high target share WR3s in the 8th round of fantasy football drafts.

Target WRs with unlimited potential in the late rounds of your fantasy football drafts.

Wide receivers feel easier to find in fantasy football drafts, but the specific WR you select could be the difference between winning a fantasy football championship or missing the playoffs altogether.

Passing on a player such as Ja'Marr Chase or Garrett Wilson for someone with a safer floor may give you guaranteed points per week, but you could be missing out on those boom weeks that WRs like the ones mentioned could provide.

As you progress through your fantasy drafts, you also want to count on guys bouncing back. Diontae Johnson, Chris Godwin, Christian Kirk, and Hollywood Brown are all guys that should be on your radar when you enter the 8th and 9th rounds. Those three have improved or steady situations that can pay off in a massive way.

Joshua Palmer and Jakobi Meyers have produced in the past, but are still undervalued due to schematic changes or bad QB play.

Then, you have your deep sleepers. Khalil Shakir and Wan'Dale Robinson have both shown glimpses of success, and could be primed for a breakout in 2024.

10 WRs to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs WR Fantasy Rank Ja'Marr Chase - CIN 145 100 1,216 7 WR13 Garrett Wilson - NYJ 168 95 1,042 3 WR32 Christian Kirk - JAX 85 57 787 3 WR47 Chris Godwin - TB 130 83 1,024 2 WR31 Hollywood Brown - KC 101 51 574 4 WR52 Diontae Johnson - CAR 87 51 717 5 WR43 Khalil Shakir - BUF 45 39 611 2 WR61 Jakobi Meyers - LV 106 71 807 8 WR24 Joshua Palmer - LAC 61 38 581 2 WR64 Wan'Dale Robinson - NYG 78 60 525 1 WR54

You're looking at a lot of wide receivers that weren't very good in fantasy football last year, but many of them are being undervalued with either improved QB play or lacking target competition.

1 Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Chase held the rookie receiving record with 1,455 receiving yards before Puka Nacua broke the record last season

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chase is already being valued as the WR3, so how can he really help when you're drafting him in the top-5 of your fantasy football drafts? We haven't seen a fully healthy season with Joe Burrow and Chase since 2021, which was Chase's rookie season when he finished as the WR5.

Pending full health, we should finally see two elite players return this season, giving Chase the potential to be the best player in fantasy football in 2024.

Between the departures of Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, there are 162 vacant targets available, not to mention there should be improved QB play with Burrow's return. In 2023, Chase received a career-high 145 targets, which at this point feels like the floor for the number of targets Chase will receive next season.

Ja'Marr Chase Targets Per Season Year Targets 2021 128 2022 134 2023 145

Chase is also in contract negotiations, while teammate Tee Higgins seems to be neglected in discussions on a second contract. Money talks, and the priority will be to get the football to Chase in 2024 and beyond. If Burrow and Chase stay healthy, we could be in for one of the greatest WR seasons of all-time.

2 Garrett Wilson - New York Jets

Wilson was the first Ohio State WR to have four straight 100-yard receiving games

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone has been talking about Wilson since Aaron Rodgers signed with the New York Jets, but unfortunately, we never saw Wilson's potential due to an Achilles injury that would end Rodgers' 2023 season almost immediately. Rightfully so, there is some serious buzz about what Wilson could do in 2024. Even with Rodgers recovering from his injury, this will be the best QB play Wilson has had in his NFL career by a large margin.

There has been no concern about Wilson's talent. It seems pretty clear that he's the most talented WR of the 2022 NFL Draft class, with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. Now pair him with one of the greatest QBs of all-time and the sky is truly the limit. Davante Adams was a fantasy star in Green Bay with Rodgers, and the expectations are similar for Wilson in 2024.

Davante Adams' Final Four Seasons with Aaron Rodgers Year Fantasy Finish 2018 WR2 2019 WR24 2020 WR1 2021 WR3

Every WR being drafted ahead of Wilson has a proven breakout season, so it's understandable why they're going ahead of him. However, all of those receivers and even the RBs going ahead of Wilson don't have the potential to be top-three at their position like Wilson does. Take the risk and reap the benefits of Wilson in the back-half of the firstround.

3 Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars

Kirk finished his senior year in high school with 3,000 all-purpose yards

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL fans were puzzled when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Kirk to a four-year deal worth $72M in 2022, but he shut a lot of haters up with 1,108 receiving yards and eight TDs. Last year was a bit of a mess, with both Trevor Lawrence and Kirk missing periods of time. The Jaguars did add WR talent this offseason in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr., but Kirk returns as the most experienced WR on the team.

Oddly enough, Kirk may actually see some positive regression with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones gone. Both players took a lot of targets away from Kirk in 2023, which may lead Lawrence to target the player he's most comfortable with.

Davis doesn't project as a high-volume targeted WR, and Thomas Jr. is only a rookie. At least for 2024, Kirk is in a prime spot to be the team's most targeted WR.

The pressure is on Lawrence, who recently signed a contract extension with the Jaguars. Kirk provides him a safety net who's got two years of experience with him, and he's currently going as the WR31 in fantasy drafts. If Kirk can return to form from 2022, you're getting yourself a high-end WR2 for the price of a WR3.

Vacant WR Targets on the Jaguars Player Number of Targets in 2023 Calvin Ridley 136 Zay Jones 64 Jamal Agnew 21

4 Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin is a vital part of a high-volume offense

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In a high-volume Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, it still feels like Chris Godwin is being undervalued as the WR33. Godwin did have his worst fantasy season since 2020 when he missed a handful of games, so it's automatically being assumed that Mike Evans will have another monster season.

Evans will be 31 years old when the season starts, and while he will still be heavily involved in this offense, there's a good shot Godwin improves based on the fantasy season he had in 2023.

Buccaneers WR coach Bryan McClendon announced that Godwin will return to the slot full-time, where he can be a safety valve for Baker Mayfield. Godwin gets to return to the position he feels more comfortable playing, after a season where he still finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. Right now, he's being drafted at his floor.

Draft Godwin with confidence that at the worst, he's going to reach the expectations of his ADP. At best, he could potentially put up another monster year like 2019 and finish as a WR1.

Chris Godwin's WR2 season statistics in 2019 Receptions Receiving Yards Total TDs 86 1,333 9

5 Marquise Brown - Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood received his nickname from Gus Johnson in 2017 after a big play against Kansas State

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rarely is it good practice to draft a WR based on the QB, but it's hard to pass on Hollywood Brown as the WR52 when he's getting ready to join forces with Patrick Mahomes.

Brown has been a target eater throughout his career, but he's never been ultra productive. He only has one 1,000-yard receiving season under his belt, which occurred in 2021. He might be a better real-life player than a fantasy player, but things change with Mahomes.

Brown doesn't have WR1 potential, but he could fall within the WR2 range, especially with Rashee Rice braising a potential suspension to begin the season. Travis Kelce's only getting older, and Xavier Worthy is a rookie, leaving Brown the most experienced WR in the room.

What's even more promising for Brown's case in 2024 is the Kansas City Chiefs' commitment to throwing the football once again. Drafting Worthy and signing Brown showed a commitment of speed and wanting to have an explosive passing attack once again.

Brown doesn't necessarily need to receive a ton of targets in this offense, he just needs to maximize the targets thrown his way. If Rice misses time, Brown should see plenty of targets.

Chiefs' WR Room 40-Yard Dash Times Player Time Hollywood Brown 4.27 Xavier Worthy 4.21

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Xavier Worthy set the 40-Yard Dash Record during the 2024 NFL Combine with a 4.21 time.

6 Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers

In 2023, Johnson received the worst catchable target rate of any WR in the NFL

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

There is no easier WR to buy right now than Carolina Panthers WR, Diontae Johnson. Bryce Young had a miserable rookie season, but the Panthers paired Young with new WR talent through the draft and via the trade market, while also bolstering the offensive line in free agency. Needless to say, things should look improved for Young and the Panthers in 2024.

Where Johnson can thrive in 2024 is giving the Panthers some juice at the WR position that they didn't have last year. Adam Thielen operated as the Panthers WR1, and while he had an impressive season considering his age, he wasn't quite the player that he was in Minnesota.

Key Acquisitions for the Panthers in 2024 Player Position Diontae Johnson Wide receiver Xavier Legette Wide receiver Jonathan Brooks Running back Robert Hunt Offensive guard Damien Lewis Offensive guard

Is it a stretch to say the Panthers could make the playoffs in 2024 with a revised offense? Maybe, but stranger things have certainly happened. If Young takes a step forward like many expect him to, Johnson has serious WR1 potential, with a floor of a high-end WR3.

7 Khalil Shakir - Buffalo Bills

Shakir finished the 2023 season with an 86.7 catch rate, the best ever for a WR with 45+ targets

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir is in a fascinating situation, because there are so many vacant targets left over with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Davis. Shakir only had 39 receptions in 2023, but he was historically efficient in his second-year with 15.7 Y/R.

This doesn't appear to be a flash-in-the-pan either, as Shakir was an ascending player at Boise State who broke out in his senior season with 77 receptions, 1,117 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

You look at the success that Shakir had, and then compare it to the situation he's in, and there's really no better situation to thrive in. He gets to play alongside one of the league's best QBs in Josh Allen, and target competition is limited between rookie WR Keon Coleman and newly-signed WR Curtis Samuel.

Even if Shakir is second in targets on the team, he should easily see the highest number of targets that he's seen in his NFL career.

Shakir's 2024 Playoff Performances Game Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Pittsburgh Steelers 3 31 1 Kansas City Chiefs 7 44 1

When it mattered most, Allen and the Bills continued to trust Shakir to get the football in the playoffs. 2023 appears to be a glimpse at a massive breakout coming in 2024. From Week 8 on, his snap share increased, where he played at least 50% of snaps in all but one game throughout the rest of the season. Now in 2024, he's the most experienced Bills WR after a season where he was improving as the year went on.

8 Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers was an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots in 2019

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Meyers is very different from the other WRs on this list, because while he's an awesome value as the WR53, it seems his potential is limited. Meyers had his best fantasy season in 2023 despite poor QB play, but WR24 isn't as exciting as some of the other WRs on the list. Where drafting a player like Meyers is helpful, is providing you with a high floor WR late in fantasy drafts.

Meyers' last three Fantasy Football Finishes Year Fantasy Finish 2021 WR33 2022 WR28 2023 WR24

Everyone needs quality WR depth in fantasy football, and with Meyers being drafted as the WR53, he's likely going to be your WR4 or WR5 at best. To receive that level of WR play late in fantasy drafts gives you excellent depth, and you're automatically gaining a steal.

The last time Meyers finished outside the top-50 fantasy WRs was back in 2020. If Gardner Minshew starts over Aidan O'Connell, there's a possibility Meyers could be even better this season than last.

Meyers is drafted right around guys like Romeo Doubs, Mike Williams, and Jerry Jeudy, three guys who are in challenging situations of their own. Take Meyers in every fantasy football draft that you can and give yourself the piece of mind that you have a good quality WR on your bench that you can start in a pinch.

9 Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Palmer is similar to Meyers in that he probably doesn't have WR1 potential, but he's too valuable late in fantasy drafts to avoid. With the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, there's not a clear-cut WR1 on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quentin Johnston had a horrible rookie season, and Ladd McConkey is a rookie. Even if the Chargers are determined to run the ball more, any WR connected to an elite QB is valuable.

Where Palmer differs from Meyers is that he hasn't had as much production in his career so far, mainly due to the fact that he's been the WR3 behind Allen and Williams. With those guys no longer on the team, that clears a path for Palmer to receive a lot of targets. His experience and connection with Justin Herbert puts him in a good position to take the bulk of the targets in this offense.

Palmer's Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2021 33 353 4 2022 72 769 3 2023 38 581 2

These statistics aren't super exciting, but if Palmer can have over 100 targets once again, he's probably a safe flex play/depth player. With him going as the WR57, he's too enticing not to take with one of your last fantasy football picks.

10 Wan'Dale Robinson - New York Giants

Robinson could quietly finish as the WR1 in New York

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All everyone wants to talk about with the New York Giants is Malik Nabers, and it makes sense. One of college football's most explosive WRs and the clear-cut second-best WR prospect of the 2024 NFL Draft. But, not every WR comes on to the scene immediately and shines, especially one who's being targeted by QB Daniel Jones. So, why Robinson?

Robinson, of course, comes with two years of experience, but he also flourishes in the slot on short and intermediate routes. It's not that he's a better player than Nabers, he just might automatically become the safety net for a QB who doesn't typically push the ball down field much. Last season, Robinson wasn't incredibly productive, but his targets in this offense only increased.

Robinson 2023 Targets After the Bye Week Week Targets Week 14 7 targets Week 15 4 targets Week 16 7 targets Week 17 9 targets Week 18 6 targets

Robinson was very effective with the targets he received, finishing the year with a 76.2 catch rate. If Robinson can creep closer to the 100 target mark, he automatically becomes a fine flex player that you can especially utilize during bye weeks and as an injury replacement.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.