Key Takeaways The Ohio State Buckeyes have a rich history of producing standout NFL wide receivers.

The Miami Hurricanes have produced Super Bowl-winning wideouts such as Michael Irvin and Reggie Wayne.

The LSU Tigers have developed plenty of great wideouts over the years, both past and present.

Some of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history have come from obscure schools. Jerry Rice attended Mississippi Valley State. Randy Moss enrolled at Marshall. And Terrell Owens played college ball at Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Beyond just those three, many receivers have carved their names into the pantheon of all-time NFL greats without attending a prestigious college program.

Nevertheless, it’s not as if all schools are created equally. Over the years, these five college football teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack, earning the distinction as the top WRUs of all time. They haven't sent just one elite wideout to the NFL; they've sent several.

1 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes have produced multiple Hall of Fame receivers

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ status as a top WRU dates back several decades.

Paul Warfield, who earned All-American status and won a national title with the Buckeyes, played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins during the 1960s and 1970s and is the most decorated Ohio State receiver, having made eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and winning a pair of Super Bowl titles.

Cris Carter joined Warfield in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 16-year NFL career, 12 of which came with the Minnesota Vikings . Carter made eight consecutive Pro Bowls with Minnesota and is sixth in NFL history in receptions.

Joey Galloway never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but he was one of the most explosive receivers in league history. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished his career with 10,950 receiving yards.

Terry Glenn, who played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1995, made a Pro Bowl with the New England Patriots and carved out a 12-year NFL career.

The most modern example of a Buckeye receiver dominating the NFL is former New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas, who led the league in receptions in two consecutive seasons and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after recording an NFL-record 149 receptions.

In addition to the great wide receivers of the past, the Buckeyes have a promising group of youngsters in the NFL today, headlined by New York Jets lead receiver Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals .

2 Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes produced Pro Bowl receivers at a high clip in the early 2000s

It’s been a while since the Miami Hurricanes were a genuine force on the college football scene, but the disappointments of today don’t nullify the program’s previous success. The Hurricanes have an illustrious group of alumni that includes Hall of Famers on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver has traditionally been a strength for Miami.

Michael Irvin was among the first Miami wideouts to solidify himself in the NFL. Irvin played 12 years with the Dallas Cowboys and made five Pro Bowls during that time. He helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls and retired as the franchise’s all-time receiving leader.

AFC South foes Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson briefly played together with the Hurricanes before embarking on their respective NFL journeys.

Wayne, of course, played for the Indianapolis Colts and became Peyton Manning’s primary target after Marvin Harrison Sr. began to decline, racking up six Pro Bowls and 14,345 receiving yards in the process.

Johnson, on the other hand, made his name with the Houston Texans , and made seven Pro Bowls en route to being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024. Miami also has a claim to Pro Bowlers in Santana Moss, Brian Blades, and Eddie Brown.

3 LSU Tigers

LSU is one of the WRU’s of the present and past

While the LSU Tigers lack an all-time great wide receiver, that may change soon.

The Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals' star Ja'Marr Chase are two of the top receivers in the game today and are young enough to add to their already impressive resumes.

Charley Hennigan got the ball rolling for the Tigers in the 1960s, leading the AFL in receiving yards twice, including 1961, when he posted 1,746 yards in 14 games. He made five AFL All-Star Games with the Houston Oilers and won a pair of AFL titles.

Carlos Carson and Eric Martin made Pro Bowls in the 1980s, paving the way for the next generation of Tigers greats. It’s in the 21st century when LSU started to pick things up. Jarvis Landry made five Pro Bowls with the Dolphins and compiled 713 receptions and 7,870 receiving yards.

Landry’s close friend, Odell Beckham Jr. , took the league by storm with his flashy catches and made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in the 2010s with the New York Giants . As of now, the Tigers have six receivers with multiple Pro Bowl appearances, a number that is likely to grow in the coming years.

4 USC Trojans

USC has developed several Super Bowl-winning receivers

The USC Trojans have been known for their depth at wide receiver, seemingly putting a new wideout in the NFL every spring. There is some debate about whether New York Giants legend Frank Gifford should be considered a wide receiver since he played several positions in his career.

There are, however, several receivers whose positional designation isn’t up for debate. Super Bowl MVP Lynn Swann was instrumental to the Pittsburgh Steelers ' dynasty in the 1970s, making three Pro Bowls and winning four titles in his nine-year career.

Keyshawn Johnson, who was selected first overall in the 1996 draft by the New York Jets , made three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in the early 2000s.

Current Detroit Lions slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and has made two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons. Six Trojan receivers have made at least one Pro Bowl, giving USC a decisive edge over other programs.

5 Syracuse Orange

The Orange are an overlooked school when it comes to producing wide receivers

After the top four, this list becomes much more debatable. There aren’t enough programs that consistently produce Pro Bowl and All-Pro level wideouts to have a clear-cut top five. That said, the Syracuse Orange have a compelling claim to a spot on the WRU list, given its two Hall of Famers, Marvin Harrison Sr. and Art Monk.

Harrison made eight Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams with the Colts and won a Super Bowl in his 13-year career. Monk played 16 seasons, made three Pro Bowls, and won three Super Bowls with the team now known as the Washington Commanders .

Rob Moore, who started for the Orange in the late 1980s, made two Pro Bowls in his NFL career and led the league in receiving yards in 1997 with 1,584 for the Cardinals.

While he doesn’t necessarily count towards these rankings, since he spent most of his time in the NFL as a special teamer, David Tyree, who pulled off the famous Helmet Catch to help the Giants win Super Bowl 42, played at Syracuse from 1999 to 2002.

