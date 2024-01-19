Champions league | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga | Saudi Pro League | Championship | SPFL

#

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

GF

GA

Points

1

Chelsea

10

8

1

1

32

11

+21

25

2

Man City

10

7

1

2

26

7

+19

22

3

Arsenal

10

7

1

2

24

10

+14

22

4

Man Utd

10

5

3

2

25

11

+14

18

5

Liverpool

10

5

3

2

15

11

+4

18

6

Tottenham

10

4

3

3

15

20

-5

15

7

Everton

10

3

2

5

9

19

-10

11

8

Leicester City

10

2

4

4

15

21

-6

10

9

Aston Villa

10

3

0

7

12

22

-10

9

10

Brighton

10

2

2

6

10

22

-12

8

11

West Ham

10

1

2

7

8

21

-13

5

12

Bristol City

10

1

2

7

10

26

-16

5

Key

  • Position 1: Champions League
  • Positions 2, 3: Champions League qualifying
  • Position 12: Relegation