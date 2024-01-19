Champions league | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga | Saudi Pro League | Championship | SPFL
#
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
GF
GA
Points
1
Chelsea
10
8
1
1
32
11
+21
25
2
Man City
10
7
1
2
26
7
+19
22
3
Arsenal
10
7
1
2
24
10
+14
22
4
Man Utd
10
5
3
2
25
11
+14
18
5
Liverpool
10
5
3
2
15
11
+4
18
6
Tottenham
10
4
3
3
15
20
-5
15
7
Everton
10
3
2
5
9
19
-10
11
8
Leicester City
10
2
4
4
15
21
-6
10
9
Aston Villa
10
3
0
7
12
22
-10
9
10
Brighton
10
2
2
6
10
22
-12
8
11
West Ham
10
1
2
7
8
21
-13
5
12
Bristol City
10
1
2
7
10
26
-16
5
Key
- Position 1: Champions League
- Positions 2, 3: Champions League qualifying
- Position 12: Relegation