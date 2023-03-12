A Women’s Super League encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United was impacted by the ongoing crisis at the BBC.

Numerous presenters, pundits and commentators are refusing to take part in the BBC’s sports programmes after Gary Lineker was told to “step back” from fronting Match of the Day.

The former football player sparked the saga after he criticised the UK Government’s new asylum policy on Twitter, leading to a row about impartiality.

Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott were among those to withdraw from Match of the Day after Lineker was told to step back, with a bizarre 20-minute highlight package broadcast instead of the usual full analysis programme.

The situation also impacted women’s football, although the WSL title clash between Chelsea and Manchester United was still shown on BBC Two.

How did the Gary Lineker saga impact the Women’s Super League?

The match between Chelsea and Manchester United was still shown, but without a presenter or pundits.

There was subsequently no build-up to the match, while the highlights from the Continental Cup final last weekend were shown during half-time instead of analysis.

Following the final whistle, a montage of the match’s best moments was broadcast instead of the usual post-match interviews.

Fans did not have to watch the fixture without any commentary, however, with the BBC using commentary from the FA Player’s feed.

This is available to spectators around the world, with the commentary from Nigel Adderley noticeably geared towards global viewers. The match can still be viewed in full on BBC iPlayer.

It is not yet known when sports services on the BBC will return to normal, with the organisation’s director general Tim Davie claiming "we are working very hard to resolve the situation".

Did Chelsea or Manchester United win the WSL title clash?

Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United to move top of the WSL table – the Blues are now two points clear with a match in hand.

Sam Kerr and Lauren James linked up for the solitary goal of the match as Chelsea triumphed 1-0.

James lofted an inch-perfect ball to Kerr from deep within her own half, before her teammate controlled the ball with her chest and half-volleyed it over goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It was a big moment in the WSL title race, and Chelsea are now considered favourites to win their fourth league title in a row.

Video: Watch Sam Kerr score brilliant goal for Chelsea against Manchester United