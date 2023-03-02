Of all the great WrestleMania matches, which are the very best?

WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away, so the thought came to mind of what are the best ever matches in the show’s history?

What defines a great match is a combination of things. In-ring and technical quality is one thing but professional wrestling and WWE specifically is all about making the viewer feel, so emotion and storytelling are also massively relevant here.

With that in mind, GiveMeSport ranks the 10 best matches ever at WrestleMania…

But first some honourable mentions:

Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant – WrestleMania 3

Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 19

Money in the Bank – WrestleMania 21

Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair WrestleMania 24

10 The Undertaker vs Triple H – WrestleMania 28

The Deadman and The Game had met the previous year (as well as way back at WrestleMania 17) in the third part series of battles between Taker and D-Generation X, but part four was their best bout.

The final battle titled “End of an Era” took place inside Hell in a Cell and fittingly had Shawn Michaels in the special guest role. The two legends went to war inside the cell and despite a stunning sweet chin music and pedigree combo, The Phenom prevailed with his perfect WrestleMania record intact.

9 The Hardy Boyz vs The Dudley Boyz vs Edge and Christian – WrestleMania 17

Edge spears Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 17

These three teams defined the Attitude Era and defined ladder matches. The year before saw them in a triangle ladder match before chairs (Edge and Christian) and tables (Dudleys) were introduced so everyone had their specialty weapon in play.

TLC II took place at WrestleMania 17 and featured some of the best tag wrestling ever seen in both technical ability and innovation, both of which was seen in a plentiful amount.

The epic match is best remembered for Edge’s spear through the air on Jeff Hardy, who was hanging off the tag title belts. It was a genuine WTF moment and one that will live on forever.

8 Daniel Bryan vs Batista vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 30

The best WrestleMania match of the last decade was the one in which Daniel Bryan reached the mountain top, having bested The Authority and all of their hired guns to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

In the opening match of the night, Bryan defeated Triple H to earn a spot in the title match main event against his two proteges and former Evolution teammates. At the end of a pulsating encounter, Batista tapped to the Yes! Lock and the rest is history.

It remains arguably the best ever World title win in WWE history.

7 Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 21

Shawn Michaels Kurt Angle

This was the most sure-fire five-star match there might have ever been, despite the two men having never fought one another before. The bout was built around who was better; the Olympic Gold Medallist or Mr. WrestleMania?

They had not even come face to face in WWE until the Royal Rumble in 2005, but it kickstarted a brilliant feud that led to two more matches later in the year.

Their first match was the best in the trilogy, with Angle forcing HBK to tap out to the ankle lock after an immense battle.

6 Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage – WrestleMania 3

The Dragon vs The Macho Man. The pure babyface vs the dastardly heel. And of course, two of the best to ever do it. Hogan vs Andre was the main event, but this was the match that stole the entire show at WrestleMania 3.

It was a back and forth battle with enough near-falls to fill a weekly episode of Raw, and one that eventually saw Savage get his comeuppance for his continued assaults on Steamboat over the prior months, losing his Intercontinental title to the Dragon in the process.

5 Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon – WrestleMania 10

Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon

The first ever ladder match remains one of, if not, the best ever ladder matches in WWE history. HBK and Razor were the best of friends off-screen but on-screen they waged war over who the true Intercontinental champion was, which meant two belts hung above the ring.

Both men showed the wrestling world what could be done with a ladder, creating an innovative match that has stood the test of time and inspired the generations that followed, and one which Razor won. The image of Michaels flying off a ladder remains one of the most symbolic in WrestleMania history.

4 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker – WrestleMania 25

The first of two epic matches between the two legends at WrestleMania and the first of the two to feature on this list. This match really should have been the main event, with Triple H and Randy Orton’s WWE title match suffering massively as a result of what had preceded it.

Michaels and Taker pushed each other to the absolute limit and seemed to be in their absolute prime despite both men being 44 years of age at the time. While no one expected Michaels to win, he made people believe such was the incredible performance put on. Eventually, Taker won, but it only fuelled the flames for what was to come the very next year.

3 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker – WrestleMania 26

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

Usually, the sequel never eclipses the original, but this is one of the few exceptions across sports and entertainment. The build for the match was amazing, with Michaels’ desperation to break the streak leading to him putting his career on the line.

This match did rightfully main event and is the best match of both men’s careers, making HBK one of the very few wrestlers or athletes to ever retire at the peak of their powers. A relentless bout ended with yet another win for Taker but not before numerous acts of defiance from Michaels, who went out on his shield like few have ever done.

2 The Rock vs Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 18

As mentioned, professional wrestling is about so much more than technical ability. You could put on the best in-ring display of all time but if no one in the audience feels anything, the match is completely irrelevant and forgettable.

This bout was the opposite of that. While Rock was only nearing 30, Hogan was two decades his senior and never a brilliant wrestler, but it it did not matter. The entrances and stare downs alone could have sold millions, as both men put on an absolute display in star power, crystallising further why they are possibly the two most charismatic performers of all time.

The Rock won the “Icon vs Icon” mega match, which again somehow wasn’t the main event of the show. Added to his victories over Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19 and John Cena at WrestleMania 28, The Great One probably has the best and biggest wins at ‘Mania to his name.

1 The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania 17

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Like the match above, this had star power for the ages as the two biggest names of the Attitude Era and possibly ever went to war at what many consider the best ever WrestleMania and the finale of said era.

The match felt like the centre of the universe it was that big and important, with both babyfaces battling to be the absolute best in WWE. The promo video is the best in WWE history while the bout itself was an absolute classic as both men could more than go in the ring.

The ending of the match is amongst the most hotly debated in wrestling history as Stone Cold turned heel and joined forces with Vince McMahon to win the WWE title he so desperately craved. His heel run might not have been a success but no one could deny that this match remains the most recognisable and famous in WrestleMania history.