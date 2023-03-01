WWE 2K23 is now available to pre-order and we can reveal how to do this as well as the price for the latest game in the franchise.

Many are very excited for the latest WWE 2K to come out, and this excitement increased when John Cena was confirmed as the cover star.

We for one cannot wait to see what new gameplay changes and modes WWE 2K23 brings and many want to pre-order so it is delivered to their house or immediately available on their console on release day.

So, without further ado, let's find out the exact way you can pre-order the game and look at the price depending on what edition you have.

How to pre-order WWE 2K23

Pre-ordering WWE 2K23 is so simple and will only take a few minutes to do. All you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Step One: Head to the official WWE 2K23 website . Simply click on this link to follow.

Head to the official . Simply click on this link to follow. Step Two: Pick the edition you want to buy and the console you want to buy it for. There are four editions, each come with different perks, we will discuss each edition further down in this article.

Pick the edition you want to buy and the console you want to buy it for. There are four editions, each come with different perks, we will discuss each edition further down in this article. Step Three: Hit pre-order, enter in the required details (method of pay, address, name) and then submit. Once all this is done, you would have pre-ordered the game.

WWE 2K23: Each Edition Explained

There are four editions that the gaming community can buy of WWE 2K23 and each one has different perks, like in-game rewards and more. Here is each edition of the game, what you get with it aside from WWE 2K23 and the cost. It should be noted that the rewards you receive for the Standard and the Cross-Gen digital edition are only available as a pre-order reward.

Standard Edition

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Cross-Gen Digital Edition

WWE 2K23 for PS5

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition

3-Day Early Access, starting March 14th, 2023.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Deluxe Edition Content

Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Icon Edition

3-Day Early Access, starting March 14th, 2023.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Deluxe Edition Content

Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Ruthless Aggression Content

Playable Prototype Cena

1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card

Playable Leviathan Batista

Playable Throwback Randy Orton

Playable Throwback Brock Lesnar

John Cena Legacy Championship Belt

WrestleMania 22 Arena

Icon Edition Content

1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card

3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

WWE 2K23: Prices revealed

Here is the price for each edition of WWE WK23:

Standard and Cross-Gen Edition: £59.99

Deluxe Editions: £89.99

WWE 2K23 Icon Edition: £104.99

