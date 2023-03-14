WWE 2K23 is one of the biggest sports games around and we can reveal what you need to do to unlock every playable wrestler within the game.
The WWE 2K franchise is huge and has been the main wrestling video game for many years now. Developers 2K also create sports games for golf and basketball as well.
There has been a lot of hype around WWE2K23, and understandably so as we get to play with more wrestlers than ever with the best graphics so far in the franchise.
There are an abundance of wrestlers who are unlocked the moment you download the game; however, a lot need to be unlocked. So, let's reveal exactly what wrestlers need to be unlocked and how you can do it.
How to unlock Superstars and Legends in WWE 2K23
We will reveal all the Superstars and Legends which need to be unlocked within WWE 2K23. What is so great is that 2K give gamers a chance to play as their favourite wrestlers throughout WWE history, not just current Superstars.
The ways in which players can unlock wrestlers within WWE 2K23 is:
- Through virtual currency (VC)
- Through 2K Showcase
- Through MyRise
Here we have grouped the wrestlers you can unlock via these categories, so have a look down below and see what you have to do.
Wrestlers to unlock via virtual currency in WWE 2K23
All the wrestlers and legends within this list all require the same amount of virtual currency to unlock. Each one will cost you 1000 VC.
- Andre the Giant
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan (Manager)
- The Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
- Brie Bella
- The British Bulldog
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Eddie Guerrero '97
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Faarooq
- Goldberg
- Hollywood Hogan
- 2002 Hulk Hogan
- Jake 'The Snake' Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry 'The King' Lawler
- Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart
- Kane '08
- Kane
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Nash (nWo)
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Maryse
- Nikki Bella
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio Jr.
- Rikishi
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Scott Hall (nWo)
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels '05
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Kiebler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie McMahon (Manager)
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Triple H (Manager)
- Trish Stratus
- The Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- The Undertaker '98
- The Undertaker
- Vader
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
Wrestlers to unlock through 2K Showcase in WWE 2K23
Here are all the wrestlers, superstars and legends you can unlock through the game mode 2K Showcase. For those who do not know, 2K Showcase is a story mode which gives the players the opportunity to relive and play famous WWE matches throughout the history of the sport. We have revealed all the matches we know you have to complete to unlock certain wrestlers.
- AJ Styles '16
- Batista '08: Complete SummerSlam '08 match
- Brock Lesnar '03: Complete the Backlash '03 match
- Brock Lesnar '14: Complete SummerSlam '14 match
- Bruno Sammartino: Complete the Bonus WrestleMania 38 match
- Edge '06: Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match
- Hulk Hogan: Complete the WrestleMania 38 match
- John Cena '02: Complete the SmackDown '02 match
- John Cena '03: Complete the Backlash '03 match
- John Cena '06: Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match
- John Cena '08: Complete the Night of Champions '08 match
- John Cena '09: Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match
- John Cena '12: Complete the WrestleMania 28 match
- John Cena '14: Complete the SummerSlam '14 match
- John Cena '16: Complete the SummerSlam '16 match
- John Cena '18: Complete the WrestleMania 34 match
- Kurt Angle '02: Complete the SmackDown '02 match
- Lita '06
- Paul Heyman '21
- Randy Orton '09: Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match
- Rob Van Dam '06: Complete the ECW One Night Stand '06 match
- The Rock '12:
- Roman Reigns '21
- Super Cena: Complete the Bonus 'Didn't See That Coming' match
- Triple H '08: Complete the Night of Champions '08 match
- The Undertaker '03: Complete the Vengeance '03 match
- The Undertaker '18: Complete the WrestleMania 34 match
Wrestlers to unlock through MyRise in WWE 2K23
Here are the wrestlers to unlock through MyRise in WWE 2K23. MyRise is a campaign mode which allows gamers to create a wrestler and go through a story mode, making decisions along the way which could affect their wrestler.
- Ezekiel: Try to give help to John Cena on social media, then complete "Showcase of the Immorals". This is in MyRise: The Lock
- Jean-Paul Levesque: Play MyRise and he gets unlocked
- Mighty Molly: Play MyRise and she gets unlocked
That's all the current wrestlers available to unlock within WWE2K23. No doubt more will become available through new objectives and also through DLC's.