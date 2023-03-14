WWE 2K23 is one of the biggest sports games around and we can reveal what you need to do to unlock every playable wrestler within the game.

The WWE 2K franchise is huge and has been the main wrestling video game for many years now. Developers 2K also create sports games for golf and basketball as well.

There has been a lot of hype around WWE2K23, and understandably so as we get to play with more wrestlers than ever with the best graphics so far in the franchise.

There are an abundance of wrestlers who are unlocked the moment you download the game; however, a lot need to be unlocked. So, let's reveal exactly what wrestlers need to be unlocked and how you can do it.

How to unlock Superstars and Legends in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 Gameplay showing male wrestler Gunther

We will reveal all the Superstars and Legends which need to be unlocked within WWE 2K23. What is so great is that 2K give gamers a chance to play as their favourite wrestlers throughout WWE history, not just current Superstars.

The ways in which players can unlock wrestlers within WWE 2K23 is:

Through virtual currency (VC)

Through 2K Showcase

Through MyRise

Here we have grouped the wrestlers you can unlock via these categories, so have a look down below and see what you have to do.

Wrestlers to unlock via virtual currency in WWE 2K23

All the wrestlers and legends within this list all require the same amount of virtual currency to unlock. Each one will cost you 1000 VC.

Andre the Giant

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan (Manager)

The Boogeyman

Booker T

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart

Brie Bella

The British Bulldog

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Eddie Guerrero '97

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Faarooq

Goldberg

Hollywood Hogan

2002 Hulk Hogan

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

JBL

Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

Kane '08

Kane

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash (nWo)

Macho Man Randy Savage

Maryse

Nikki Bella

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio Jr.

Rikishi

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Scott Hall (nWo)

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels '05

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Kiebler

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon (Manager)

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

The Hurricane

The Rock

Triple H

Triple H (Manager)

Trish Stratus

The Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

The Undertaker '98

The Undertaker

Vader

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Wrestlers to unlock through 2K Showcase in WWE 2K23

John Cena promo art for WWE 2K23

Here are all the wrestlers, superstars and legends you can unlock through the game mode 2K Showcase. For those who do not know, 2K Showcase is a story mode which gives the players the opportunity to relive and play famous WWE matches throughout the history of the sport. We have revealed all the matches we know you have to complete to unlock certain wrestlers.

AJ Styles '16

Batista '08: Complete SummerSlam '08 match

Complete SummerSlam '08 match Brock Lesnar '03: Complete the Backlash '03 match

Complete the Backlash '03 match Brock Lesnar '14: Complete SummerSlam '14 match

Complete SummerSlam '14 match Bruno Sammartino: Complete the Bonus WrestleMania 38 match

Complete the Bonus WrestleMania 38 match Edge '06: Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match

Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match Hulk Hogan: Complete the WrestleMania 38 match

Complete the WrestleMania 38 match John Cena '02: Complete the SmackDown '02 match

Complete the SmackDown '02 match John Cena '03: Complete the Backlash '03 match

Complete the Backlash '03 match John Cena '06: Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match

Complete the New Year's Resolution '06 match John Cena '08: Complete the Night of Champions '08 match

Complete the Night of Champions '08 match John Cena '09: Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match

Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match John Cena '12: Complete the WrestleMania 28 match

Complete the WrestleMania 28 match John Cena '14: Complete the SummerSlam '14 match

Complete the SummerSlam '14 match John Cena '16: Complete the SummerSlam '16 match

Complete the SummerSlam '16 match John Cena '18: Complete the WrestleMania 34 match

Complete the WrestleMania 34 match Kurt Angle '02: Complete the SmackDown '02 match

Complete the SmackDown '02 match Lita '06

Paul Heyman '21

Randy Orton '09: Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match

Complete the Hell in a Cell '09 match Rob Van Dam '06: Complete the ECW One Night Stand '06 match

Complete the ECW One Night Stand '06 match The Rock '12:

Roman Reigns '21

Super Cena: Complete the Bonus 'Didn't See That Coming' match

Complete the Bonus 'Didn't See That Coming' match Triple H '08: Complete the Night of Champions '08 match

Complete the Night of Champions '08 match The Undertaker '03: Complete the Vengeance '03 match

Complete the Vengeance '03 match The Undertaker '18: Complete the WrestleMania 34 match

Wrestlers to unlock through MyRise in WWE 2K23

Jean-Paul Levesque gameplay in WWE 2K23

Here are the wrestlers to unlock through MyRise in WWE 2K23. MyRise is a campaign mode which allows gamers to create a wrestler and go through a story mode, making decisions along the way which could affect their wrestler.

Ezekiel: Try to give help to John Cena on social media, then complete "Showcase of the Immorals". This is in MyRise: The Lock

Try to give help to John Cena on social media, then complete "Showcase of the Immorals". This is in MyRise: The Lock Jean-Paul Levesque: Play MyRise and he gets unlocked

Play MyRise and he gets unlocked Mighty Molly: Play MyRise and she gets unlocked

That's all the current wrestlers available to unlock within WWE2K23. No doubt more will become available through new objectives and also through DLC's.