MyFaction has become one of the most beloved modes in the WWE 2K series, but what are the currently available Locker Codes for WWE 2K23?

The mode was first introduced in WWE 2K22, and it gives players the opportunity to collect digital cards, open packs and complete challenges, much like FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode.

We’ll be listing the current, updated and working codes in this article so that you can get your hands on Free MyFaction cards, contracts, points, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the current working WWE 2K23 MyFaction Locker Codes in March 2023.

WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

WWE 2K23 Gameplay Footage

As of writing (Thursday, March 16th 2023), the following codes are currently available to use in WWE 2K23 MyFaction:

NEWDAYROCKS – Xavier Woods emerald manager

UPUPDOWNDOWN – Tyler Breeze emerald manager

EVENSTRONGER23 – 3000 MFP, 3x Superstars Series I Basic Packs

How to Redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K23 MyFaction

If you’ve never actually redeemed Locker Codes in WWE 2K23’s MyFaction mode, then you just need to utilise the following steps:

Start WWE 2K23 and clock on the MyFaction mode that you can find on the Home tab.

Now you’re in the MyFaction mode, go to the Live tab that appears on the far left of the screen

Click on the Locker Codes option

Enter one of the available working codes that we have listed above and double-check to make sure that you’ve entered it correctly.

After the game has checked the validity of your code, you should then get the reward in-game straight away.

If one or more of your rewards included card packs, then you should find them under the Store tab in the Unopened Packs section of the menu.

Are there any Expired Locker Codes for WWE 2K23?

Jean-Paul Levesque gameplay in WWE 2K23

The Premium editions of WWE 2K23 were released on Tuesday, March 14th 2023, and the retail version on Friday, March 17th 2023.

With the game having only just been released, there are currently no expired codes out there, so everything we have listed above should work in-game.

It’s worth noting 2K will be releasing new Locker Codes for freebies across the year, with these usually lining up with Premium Live Events and special episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

We’ll be updating this page as and when WWE and 2K Games confirm when there are new Locker Codes available to redeem in the MyFaction mode of the game.

