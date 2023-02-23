Publishers Visual Concepts and developers 2K Sports are starting to reveal some of the ratings of those in the WWE 2K23 roster.

In the build-up to games in this huge franchise being released, finding out the ratings is one of the most exciting parts as gaming and wrestling fans find out if their favourite stars are strong in the game.

The release of these ratings is so highly anticipated that WWE 2K have been promoting and releasing them in a huge ratings week, featuring interviews with wrestlers and other surprises.

So, let's look into the confirmed ratings, including the highest-rated female wrestler in WWE 2K23 and also the ratings of The Rock and The Undertaker.

Confirmed WWE 2K23 Ratings so far, including Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker and Becky Lynch

Understandably, the WWE 2K23 ratings are massively important, the higher-rated wrestlers will no doubt be used the most by gamers. Here are all of the confirmed ratings so far, gathered from the WWE 2K Twitter as well as the official WWE 2K23 Ratings YouTube video.

WWE 2K23 Male Wrestlers Ratings

The Rock: 96

96 Undertaker: 95

95 Triple H: 93

Bobby Lashley: 92

92 Cody Rhodes: 91

91 Drew McIntyre: 91

91 Jey Uso: 90

90 Jimmy Uso: 89

89 AJ Styles: 89

89 Braun Strowman: 89

89 Gunther: 89

89 Kofi Kingston: 89

89 Big E: 88

88 Xavier Woods: 88

88 Finn Balor: 87

87 Sheamus: 87

87 Karrion Kross: 86

86 Miz: 85

85 Sami Zayn: 84

84 Damien Priest: 84

84 Johnny Gargano: 84

84 Baron Corbin: 83

83 Raquel Rodriguez: 83

83 Ezekiel: 83

83 Austin Theory: 82

82 Rey Mysterio: 82

82 Carmelo Hayes : 82

: 82 Omos: 82

82 Montez Ford: 82

82 Ricochet: 82

82 LA Knight: 81

81 Pete Dunne/Butch: 81

81 Ridge Holland: 81

81 Angelo Dawkins: 80

80 Otis: 80

80 Dexter Lumis: 80

80 Dominik Mysterio: 78

78 Elias: 78

78 Chad Gable: 77

77 Tyler Breeze: 77

77 Kayden Carter: 76

76 Rick Boogs: 75

75 R-Truth: 72

WWE 2K23 Female Wrestlers Ratings

WWE 2K23 Gameplay footage showing Trisha Status

Becky Lynch: 96

96 Bianca Belair: 95

95 Trish Stratus: 93

93 Bayley: 91

91 Asuka: 89

89 Chyna: 88

88 Rhea Ripley: 87

87 Liv Morgan: 86

86 Alexa Bliss: 85

85 Raquel Rodriguez: 83

83 Shayna Baszler: 82

82 Natalya: 82

82 IYO Sky: 82

82 Gigi Dolin: 81

81 Jacy Jayne: 80

80 Dakota Kai: 80

80 Katana Chance: 79

79 Shotzi: 75

75 Zelina Vega: 74

WWE 2K23 Ratings Leaks

As you can see, the ratings for the full roster has not been confirmed. Big stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have not been confirmed; however, do not fear, as these two big stars have reportedly had their ratings leaked, and they will most definitely be overpowered in the game.

It was reported by Insider-Gaming, as well as the Sports Rush, that Roman Reigns will have a 99 rating, whilst Brock Lesnar will be 97. With Reigns currently dominating in WWE, and being on top for a couple of years now, it makes sense to give him such a high rating.

