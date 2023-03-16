WWE2K23 has announced a season pass for the game, featuring 24 more wrestlers, which will be released across numerous DLC packs, and we can reveal all the essential details.

The wrestling game franchise, developed by 2K, who are also known for other sports games like NBA 2K23 and PGA Tour 2K23, has been a roaring success for many years.

With lots of great game modes, fantastic graphics, and the chance for gamers to play as some of their favourite superstars from the past and present, what is there not to love.

So, without further ado, let's reveal the character packs and roster release dates for the DLC packs that will be released.

Read More: WWE 2K23: Release Date, Pre-Order, Trailer, New Features, Cover & Everything You Need To Know

What is the WWE 2K23 Season Pass?

For those who do not know, the WWE 2K23 Season Pass is an in-game purchase (with real currency) which gives gamers even more content. The content included is new superstars, MyRISE Mega-Boost, with 200 additional Attribute Points, and a Supercharger that unlocks all base-game WWE Legends. You also receive new packs.

The price of this season pass has not been revealed yet for WWE 2K23; however, the season pass on WWE 2K22 was around $39.99 at the start of the game, which is around £33.

Within the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, there will be five DLC packs.

With thanks to the official WWE 2K23 website, we already know the release dates for these packs. Here are all of these dates:

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack: Wednesday 19th April 2023

Wednesday 19th April 2023 DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack: Wednesday 17th May 2023

Wednesday 17th May 2023 DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack: Wednesday 14th June 2023

Wednesday 14th June 2023 DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack: Wednesday 19th July 2023

Wednesday 19th July 2023 DLC 5: Bad News U Pack: Wednesday August 16th 2023

WWE 2K23 Season Pass Roster Reveal

Here are all the details around which superstars will be released in these character packs, and there is an abundance of great wrestlers which you can obtain.

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

B-Fab (Manager only)

DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

DLC 5: Bad News U Pack

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

No doubt the WWE 2K23 Season Pass is definitely worth getting with the sheer amount of great wrestlers you can unlock.