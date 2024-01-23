Highlights The first official trailer for WWE 2k24 has been released.

It has also been announced that Cody Rhodes will be the main cover star on the Standard Edition, reflecting his success and arc in the WWE since his return.

The Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, will have Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the cover.

Video game publishers 2K have announced their latest installment in the WWE 2K franchise, with three special editions set to be released later this year. As the first preview trailer drops, it isn't the new features that has everyone talking, however, but the three different cover stars.

To be on the cover of a WWE 2K game is to be at the top of the industry, it reflects your status as a WWE Superstar and shows that your previous year has been one where you have made yourself a recognisable face, to the point where you are able to be marketed on video game covers.

Last year's edition saw John Cena take to the cover for the second time in the game's history, with other editions seeing the likes of Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins all pose on the front. It is safe to say, with a list like that, to be on the cover is to be a future Hall of Famer, and that is exactly what this year's cover stars are.

Video: WWE 2K24 first official trailer

2K had been teasing content on their X page throughout the past week, building up excitement and anticipation for who would be on the front, and as most fans had guessed, it was Cody Rhodes. As part of his arc to finishing the story, Cody has found himself on the front cover of WWE's video game series, cementing any doubt with anyone that his move over to WWE has been nothing but a success.

Related WWE Superstar Grayson Waller threatens to punch TV host for real It's clear that Grayson Waller was in no mood for jokes, and one didn't land well at all with the WWE Superstar, leading to an awkward confrontation.

It speaks to the magnitude that is being a cover star that Cody Rhodes himself mentioned that being the star of WWE 2K24 is "up there with winning the Royal Rumble, and with headlining WrestleMania 39." Clearly a proud moment for Cody, he goes on to say in an interview with Sports Illustrated, that if he hasn't finished the story by the time WWE 2K25 is out, then 2K shouldn't "bring him back for the commercial, don't put me on the cover, don't put me anywhere near it."

Despite Cody Rhodes being the cover star and the face of the game this year, for the first time in 2K history, there are two more editions of the games that feature two completely new covers.

Three editions of WWE 2K24

Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Forty Years of WrestleMania edition

Cody Rhodes is the cover of the "Standard Edition" of the game, with there also being a Deluxe Edition and a Forty Years of WreslteMania edition. The Deluxe version of the game sees Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair unite to both share the cover, with this being the first time there has been a cover with just women wrestlers on it, and only the second time that a woman has been featured on the front since Becky Lynch in 2K20.

The Deluxe Edition of the game grants you access to future DLCs for free, a Nightmare Family Pack, as well as in-game cards and attires.

2:40 Related What WWE legend Goldberg's son looks like now after huge career announcement We all remember Gage Goldberg as a boy on an episode of WWE Raw back in 2016, but he looks incredibly different now in 2024.

The last edition of this year's 2K game is the "Forty Years of WrestleMania" edition, which shows us a cover of 'Mania legends such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Stone Cold and The Rock, as well as many more. It also has Bianca Belair on the cover, who finds herself on two of the three covers of this year's game.

Not too much about the game is known at this point, aside from a few new features, such as the Ambulance match being included, but further details will be expected ahead of the game's launch in March this year.