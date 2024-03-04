Highlights WWE 2K24 features three editions with different covers, including Cody Rhodes and female stars Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley.

Gameplay tweaks in WWE 2K24 enhance moves and in-game mechanics, with new match types and super finishers.

MyRISE and MyGM modes offer interactive storylines and fine-tuned general manager gameplay, while MyFACTION returns with updates.

WWE 2K24 is one of the most highly-anticipated wrestling video games in quite some time. The year 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling event on the planet, and WWE 2K24 pays tribute to the milestone with the 'Showcase... of the Immortals' game mode.

Alongside brand new MyRISE storylines, another edition of MyGM, exciting new match modes and new mini-games, has fans intrigued about the new game. Having reviewed NBA 2K24 in September 2023 and being pleased with what we saw, GIVEMESPORT were lucky enough to get our hands on this 2K game a little early. After a weekend of playing the game, we're here to tell you why this year's edition of the annual WWE video game is one of the best in years.

The 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition version of the game was reviewed for PlayStation 5, so some features may be unavailable on other platforms. The game will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on Friday 8th March 2024.

Cover stars

There are three different editions of the video with different covers

Before we get into things, let's talk about the cover stars for WWE 2K24. There are three different editions of the video game this year, the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition. All three games feature different covers, and while both the deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania editions are available on March 5, you'll have to wait until March 8 for the standard version of the game.

The standard edition features fan favourite Cody Rhodes on the cover, and is dedicated to his continued quest of 'finishing his story'. This edition is priced at £64.99 on the PlayStation store. The deluxe edition of the game features two of WWE's most popular female stars, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The two are destined to play huge roles for the company over the next decade, and this version of the game will provide players with the WWE 2K24 season pass, three-day early access, WWE 2K23, and several bonus packs for the MyFACTION game mode. It's priced at £89.99 on the PlayStation store.

Finally, the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition of the game will cost players £104.99 on the PlayStation store, but offers plenty of bonuses, including a 40 Years of WrestleMania pack for MyFACTION. The cover is a special one too, featuring a plethora of the biggest stars in WWE history, including John Cena, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and many more. Now that's covered, let's get into things, starting with WWE 2K24's impressive gameplay.

Gameplay

WWE 2K24 tweaks the gameplay a little

In the past, there's been a fair amount of criticism aimed at WWE video games, but they are very rarely concerning the gameplay on offer. In terms of the controls and the in-game mechanics, there's been very little to take issue with over the years, and the same can be said about WWE 2K24. The controls are straightforward, but how moves are executed feels state of the art.

There are consequences to the moves, and the movement of the WWE superstars in-game feels more authentic than ever. Several new gameplay features improve the user experience too, with a new 'Trading Blows' mini-game that occurs once a match when the wrestlers begin trading punches back and forth, brand-new match types including a Casket Match and a Special Guest Referee match where you control the official and new super finishers among others. These are all little tweaks that enhance the general gameplay in matches, but have the game modes delivered? Absolutely.

2K Showcase... of the Immortals

The WrestleMania-themed showcase takes players on a trip down memory lane

In honour of the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, this year's WWE 2K game features a brand-new edition of the Showcase game mode, this time focusing on the history of WrestleMania and some of the greatest moments and matches to take place at the event. The game mode places players in control, as they navigate through some of the most iconic matches across 40 years of WrestleMania. For the most part, they smash it out of the park too.

Starting at WrestleMania III, you kick things off playing as Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat during his incredible bout against 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. From there, you relive more of the most incredible matches to take place at WrestleMania, with each match seamlessly morphing in-game animation with real-life footage via 2K's Slingshot Tech.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE 2K24 marks the 10th edition that 2K have produced a WWE video game.

It delivers a very satisfying experience, and not only lets you play a key role in reliving some great WrestleMania moments, but it also offers insight to the bouts. There are multiple objectives that players can achieve through each match that help unlock the legendary superstars taking part in them, but there's also the option to simply play through the match and win in your own fashion if you wish. The only issue with the mode is a lack of notable matches due to WWE no longer having the licensing rights to some of their former stars' likenesses. It's something we saw in 2022, with Rey Mysterio's career showcase noticeably missing some of his biggest matches due to the wrestlers involved being unavailable, and that's the case again this year.

That doesn't matter too much, though, as fans will be left satisfied enough with what the game delivers. It's a fun trip down memory lane and highlights the incredible history of WrestleMania and why the event has become the global phenomenon that it is.

MyRISE

WWE's story mode offers an interactive experience where every choice has an impact

WWE 2K24 brings two new stories to the MyRISE game mode. On offer, there is Undisputed, a story based on men's wrestling, and Unleashed, a story based on women's wrestling. Undisputed follows the career of your own created star, who rises to the main event picture in WWE after Roman Reigns decided to vacate his WWE Universal Championship. From there, you control your destiny, with matches against some of WWE's biggest names such as Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes.

Unleashed follows the career of a female wrestler who, after making a name for herself on the independent wrestling scene, joins WWE and takes things to the next level. The two modes offer an interactive experience for players, who not only control their created stars in the ring but also their destiny outside of it. Every choice you make matters and can take the story in different directions, ensuring you can replay the mode over and over again, with very different results.

With stars such as Reigns, Rhodes and The Miz all providing voice work for the mode, it's a very satisfying and entertaining edition to the MyRISE game mode, and it's a huge improvement on past editions.

MyGM

2K have fine-tuned GM mode with several tweaks that take it to the next level

After years of crying out for the return of a general manager game mode in WWE video games, 2K brought it back a couple of years ago, but something felt missing. That isn't the case anymore, though, as WWE 2K24 fine-tunes the little issues that MyGM has had in the past to deliver a much more convenient and entertaining experience.

The popular WWE brand management simulation continues to expand with new GMs and brands to choose from, including WCW and ECW, more match types, more dramas, more Championships, talent scouts, Superstar trading between brands, Superstar contract management and the new Superstar Journey, which allows Superstars to earn XP, train and level up to gain new benefits after participating in matches. Users fight for ratings supremacy as the general manager of their own WWE brand and have the option to trade superstars to other shows while trying to put on the best shows possible.

MyGM is just much easier to navigate this year, with significant changes to selecting your brand's champions, how your shows are set up and how the rivalries that take place between your wrestlers progress. It might not be enough to appease fans still desperately waiting for something similar to the old GM mode from the Smackdown vs Raw era of WWE video games, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

MyFACTION

The MyFACTION mode returns with more of the same

The team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns with a new direct purchase card market and updated multiplayer experience. Players can now compete in ranked online QuickPlay with unique rewards and seasonal leaderboards, challenge themselves with Weekly Towers, and take on a revamped Faction Wars 2.0, featuring more real-world factions, more 4v4 match types, a Faction Wars-specific reward shop and more.

New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes, and there is plenty to enjoy within the mode that will keep you entertained for hours. MyFACTION was first introduced in WWE 2K22, but it feels as though they've now completely figured out what works and what doesn't, as this is the strongest edition of the mode yet.

Universe mode

A staple of WWE games that continues to shine

One of the most popular aspects of any WWE game is the Universe mode which allows players to control the entire WWE landscape. Booking matches on every major WWE show, dictating rivalries and the destiny of every WWE superstar in the company, Universe mode has impressed again this year.

With numerous additions to the mode, including brand-new cut scenes, match types, rivalry actions and storyline scenarios, it feels fresh and players will lose themselves in the incredible universe for hours, as they have with past editions of the game mode.

Other aspects

The creation suite and the soundtrack are both solid

One thing that the majority of WWE 2K players love to do, is change the landscape of WWE through the creation suite. Whether it's creating a brand-new WWE superstar, a new championship title, arenas, move-sets or entrances, there's plenty available to let your creative juices flow, and things have gotten even more intricate in WWE 2K24.

Now, players can create a brand-new referee, or even create signs for the WWE Universe to parade proudly in the audience during matches. The level of detail included is astounding. Another key component of WWE games is the soundtrack that accompanies them. This year, Post Malone has worked closely with WWE, to assemble the perfect soundtrack for the game. The star has done a fine job too, with a sublime blend of rock, country, rap, pop and more.

Our verdict

8/10

All in all, after hours and hours playing WWE 2K24, we're very impressed. The additions to this year's instalment in the franchise make it one of the most satisfying and entertaining in years. Each game mode has far more to like about them than otherwise. The Showcase... of the Immortals game mode is a standout and does a wonderful job capturing the incredibly rich history of WrestleMania, MyGM takes a major step forward this year and MyRISE has two fantastic stories where your input feels more important than ever.

After several lacklustre additions to the WWE 2K franchise a few years ago, the last couple of entrants have stepped things up and that's continued this year. It's not perfect, it's hard to find a game that is, but there is a lot to love about WWE 2K24, and it's a game that the majority of wrestling fans will fall in love with.

Overall, WWE 2K24 is an incredibly immersive experience that rewards players across all of its game modes. The in-game mechanics are as crisp as they've ever been. For our money, this might just be the best WWE game in years.