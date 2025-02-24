Summary WWE 2K25 is set to be released on various platforms like PS5 and Xbox.

Pre-order bonuses for WWE 2K25 include a Wyatt Sicks Pack and masks for Xbox Series X/S players.

WWE 2K25 will feature a stacked roster of nearly 300 playable characters, including new stars and fan favorites.

As is the case every year, wrestling and gaming fans are awaiting the latest instalment in their beloved WWE 2K franchise. A video game series that has provided fans with plenty of fun over the years, the newest edition of the game always brings about intrigue. From new playable characters to the new game modes, excitement has been rife among the WWE Universe during the roll-out of the highly-anticipated 2K25 game. However, with an assortment of information already out in the open, it can get tricky trying to remember what has already been announced. With not long until release day, this is everything that has been announced for WWE 2K25.

2K have forged an impressive reputation for themselves in the gaming community. Spearheading the success of the NBA video game series, their transition into wrestling in 2013 has been a tricky but entertaining experience. Producing some incredible games and some not-so, WWE 2K25 will mark the eleventh instalment of WWE games under 2K, with fans eager for this one more than they have been before. Having announced numerous editions of the game and countless new features, this is all the information any gaming and wrestling fan needs to know before the March release date for WWE 2K25.

Fans of WWE's 2K franchise have become accustomed to the March release dates. A time of the year that has become synonymous with the video game series, 2025 is no different. 2K have announced three editions of 2K25, with the release date of the game depending on which edition fans have purchased.

With two special edition variations partnering with the standard version, fans can expect to have a week's early access with either of the special editions. March 7th 2025 is the release date for early access editions of 2K25, with the worldwide release of the game occurring on March 14th 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

How to Pre-Order

What fans can expect to receive if bought before release

One of the many reasons to pre-order a game is due to the added incentives that companies place upon a game before its release date. This is no different for WWE 2K25, with the franchise having included a WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack pre-order bonus across all three editions of their game.

The Wyatt Sicks pack gifts players five playable characters, those being the five members of the faction: Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy. The aforementioned are also available in 2K's MyFaction mode, which allows players to create their own faction with cards and go up against other players. For players on Xbox Series X|S, the pre-order bonus will also gift them an Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask for the new game mode 'The Island'.

Deadman & Bloodline Editions

Two special editions will allow fans to play the game a week early

WWE's previous game, 2K24, saw two special editions released; a Deluxe Edition alongside a 40 Years of WrestleMania special. This is no different for 2K25, with two unique editions being available for fans. It was first announced that The Undertaker would be getting his own 'Deadman Edition' before 2K announced the 'Bloodline Edition'.

Two variations that celebrate two of WWE's biggest acts, the Deadman and Bloodline editions, come with numerous perks that are unavailable on 2K25's standard version of the game.

Title Features Release Date Price WWE 2K25 Standard Edition WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack March 14, 2025 £64.99 WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack, Season Pass, Deadman Edition Bonus Pack March 7, 2025 £89.99 WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pack, Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack March 7, 2025 £119.99

Full Roster

The game will release with a stacked roster available

Along with the ratings, one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of every WWE 2K game is the roster reveal. Giving fans an insight into who they will be able to play with right off the bat and who they might have to wait for on a DLC, the 2K25 game will release with nearly 300 playable characters.

With that figure consisting of Raw, SmackDown and NXT talent, it also factors into account managers and DLC characters. With plenty of new stars joining the video game series, such as Jacob Fatu, there are other wrestlers who will see 2K25 be one of many appearances they've earned, with CM Punk achieving his tenth appearance in a WWE game. The near-300 figure will be sure to grow as time goes on, but fans can be thrilled with the variety that they have been handed straight away.

Roster Ratings

2K's roll-out has seen certain ratings released, but not all

WWE has a who's who of immensely talented athletes on their roster, with the debate on who is the best being a subjective debate that leads fans to go around in circles. However, one of the more unique ways that WWE Superstars are ranked is in the form of 2K ratings. A number that, on the surface, means nothing, it excites players to see what number is associated with their favourite.

As has been the case of the 2K25 roll-out, tidbits of information have been released as and when, with more becoming known as the release date approaches. With nearly 300 superstars set to be available on the game before release, only a few ratings are currently known. Numerous WWE Superstars have been handed an increase on their rating, with only a few receiving a downgrade. With the likes of Bianca Belair, Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio's ratings all known, GiveMeSport will keep fans updated on all ratings as and when they become known.

New Features

The game has countless new aspects

One of the announcements that has excited fans the most is the addition of numerous new match types. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 2K trailer appeared to tease a long-awaited match type, and it was soon after announced that WWE 2K25 would allow for Intergender matches. A match type that was last seen on SmackDown vs Raw 2009, it is key to note that it won't be available on MyGM or MyFaction. Still, fans can't wait to load up with Rhea Ripley and lay the smackdown on Dominik Mysterio.

Elsewhere, along with the Bloodline Edition, 2K announced that there would be a Bloodline Rules match entering the game. A simple no DQ match type, it allows for up to six run-ins, something very characteristic of a Bloodline match. Fans of WWE during the pandemic will remember Raw Underground, with this moment in time being honoured with the Underground Match, a match that will see the ring have no ropes where a winner can only be crowned following a submission or KO.

WWE 2K25 The Island

