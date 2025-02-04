Summary WWE 2K25 set to launch with The Rock's character as Final Boss receiving a positive fan response.

As the WWE get on the Road to WrestleMania, it means they are in the thick of one of the busiest times on the wrestling calendar. With 2025 blessing the WWE with a historic Netflix debut, the first Saturday Night's Main Event and a hugely successful Royal Rumble, it appears there is no slowing down the company as they continue to make headway. For all the success in the ring, there is equal triumph outside it. Earning themselves a record-setting Rumble PLE with the third-largest gate in WWE history, the success outside the ring will continue with the roll-out of WWE 2K25. With teasers coming thick and fast for the WWE Universe, early footage of the 'Final Boss' has left fans excited.

As with every new year, it means wrestling fans and video game fans are gifted a new installment of the 2K franchise. A company that also works on the legendary NBA basketball games, there are always high hopes for WWE 2K games despite underwhelming releases as of late. Having already announced several new features that have fans excited, the first extended piece of footage has been released. Revolving around The Rock's 'Final Boss' character, the entrance has amassed over a million views online, in what makes for promising footage.

What's Already Known About WWE 2K25

Numerous announcements have players excited about the release

The main news that fans await when a new 2K game rolls around is who is going to be the cover star. With an Undertaker 'Deadman Edition' and 'Bloodline Edition' having been announced, it was soon after revealed that the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, would be the cover star of the new 2K game, taking the baton from Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

With an immersive world named 'The Island' announced, a Bloodline showcase and the inclusion of intergender matches have made WWE 2K25 a must-buy game for wrestling fans. Along with numerous other tidbits having been revealed, it is the footage where fans' intrigue lies. With short previews having been aired, the 2K X account posted a four-minute-long clip of The Rock's 'Final Boss' WrestleMania XL entrance.

The Rock's 2K25 Entrance

The reception from fans has been overwhelmingly positive

Footage that has amassed over 16,000 likes on X, the four-minute clip is a like-for-like reenactment of The Rock's WrestleMania XL entrance. People's Championship and fire in tow, the clip has provided fans with an insight into how good the graphics for 2K25 will be. With the replies on 2K25's X account being inundated with positive responses, it continues a theme of optimistic reactions on the 2K25 roll-out.

With the 7th and 14th of March being the release dates for WWE 2K25, depending on what edition it is, the WWE Universe is counting down the days until they can play the game. A game with high expectations, 2K have gotten off to a great start in creating hype for their latest wrestling installment.