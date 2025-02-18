Summary WWE 2K25 will mark the eleventh game in the 2K franchise.

March 7th and March 14th will see numerous editions of the game released.

2K have started to announce WWE Superstar ratings, with noteworthy risers and fallers.

The beginning of a new calendar year brings numerous reasons for excitement amongst the WWE Universe. As January kick-starts the Road to WrestleMania, it is the busiest time in the wrestling calendar. With trips to the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Hall of Fame before the Grandest Stage of them All, it isn't just the on-screen product that brings excitement. With every new year, it means the WWE Universe is blessed with another edition of the 2K video game series. Having produced the games since 2013, WWE 2K25 will mark the eleventh edition in the beloved franchise.

As with every video game, fans are on the edge of their seats for any new announcements before the March 7th and March 14th release dates. With the cover star having been announced, numerous editions of the game available, and gameplay footage providing positive feedback, all that gamers and wrestling fans are waiting for is the full list of ratings for their treasured WWE Superstars. As 2K continues to provide a successful roll-out of their highly-anticipated 2K25 game, these are all the announced ratings for the game so far.

Title Features Release Date Price WWE 2K25 Standard Edition WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack March 14, 2025 £64.99 WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack, Season Pass, Deadman Edition Bonus Pack March 7, 2025 £89.99 WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pack, Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, WWE Wyatt Sicks Pack March 7, 2025 £119.99

WWE 2K25 Men's Roster Ratings

All announced ratings from WWE's men's division

With less than a month to the game's official release, the full roster for the WWE 2K25 game has been announced. With fans now knowing what characters they will be able to live out their virtual wrestling dreams with, not all ratings have been announced. A part of every WWE 2K game that creates discourse, these are the announced ratings for WWE's male Superstars.

Rank WWE Superstar 2K25 Rating (increase) 2K24 Rating 1. Damian Priest 91 (+5) 86 2. Logan Paul 90 (N/A) 90 3. LA Knight 88 (N/A) 88 4. Jacob Fatu 87 (N/A) N/A 5. Rey Mysterio 86 (-2) 88 6. Braun Strowman 81 (-1) 82 7. Carmelo Hayes 81 (N/A) 81 8. The Miz 81 (N/A) 81 9. Kofi Kingston 81 (+1) 80 10. Ivar 81 (+2) 79 11. Xavier Woods 80 (+2) 78 12. Erik 79 (+1) 78 13. Julius Creed 78 (-1) 79 14. Dragon Lee 78 (+1) 77 15. Brutus Creed 77 (-1) 78 16. R-Truth 71 (+4) 67

Damian Priest currently leads the pack for announced male ratings, as the Archer of Infamy receives a rating of 91 for 2K25, an increase of six from his previous rating. A deserved increase, Priest enjoyed the best year of his career in 2024, notably becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. Another high rating, Logan Paul, also finds himself in the 90s club, matching his rating from 2K24.

A breakout star from 2024 is Jacob Fatu, who will be making his 2K debut, coming in hot with a rating of 87. Also featuring on the cover of the Bloodline Edition, it is an honour that the Samoan Werewolf has earned. Among the other announced ratings, there are numerous risers and fallers, with Rey Mysterio's decrease in two marking the biggest downgrade in ratings so far. Elsewhere, R-Truth's rating of 71 marks the lowest announced rating so far for the men's division but delivers an increase of four for Truth from 2K24, the second-biggest increase behind Priest.

WWE 2K25 Women's Roster Ratings

All announced ratings from WWE's women's division

One of the features that has excited the WWE Universe the most ahead of WWE2K25 is the ability to play intergender matches. A prospect which means fans can play with Rhea Ripley and attack Dominik Mysterio, or whatever the scenario may be, opens up the doors for all sorts of fun that have been missing from previous 2K instalments. Ahead of March's release date, these are all the announced ratings for WWE's women's Superstars.

Ranking WWE Superstar 2K25 Rating (increase) 2K24 Rating 1. Bianca Belair 95 (N/A) 95 2. Liv Morgan 91 (+6) 85 3. Iyo Sky 89 (+1) 88 4. Bayley 87 (+2) 85 5. Raquel Rodriguez 86 (N/A) 86 6. Naomi 85 N/A 7. Lyra Valkyria 83 (+3) 80 8. Alexa Bliss 83 (N/A) 83 9. Dakota Kai 82 (+4) 78 10. Chelsea Green 80 (+5) 75 11. Candice LeRae 71 (+4) 67

Among all the announced ratings within WWE's women's division, there is yet to be a downgrade. Either staying the same or improving, it speaks volumes to how positively women were presented on WWE programming in 2024. The biggest climber so far is Liv Morgan, who has rocketed from an 85 to a 91. A deserved increase, Morgan's Revenge Tour and work alongside Dom Mysterio and Rhea Ripley last year saw her become one of the biggest stars in the company. Leading the way is Bianca Belair, who, despite not having a change in rating, will be thankful she has maintained her 95 rating, a number that was only bettered by Ripley in 2K24.

Elsewhere, WWE's first Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, has risen by five ratings following an incredible year that was crowned with championship gold at Saturday Night's Main Event. An announcement that has excited many, Naomi is returning to the 2K video game series following her absence in 2K24. Despite having returned to the company two months before release, fans were unable to feel the glow in 2024, but 2K25 has made amends, gifting Naomi a well-deserved rating of 85.