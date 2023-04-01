Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre could be on the verge of leaving the WWE, according to reports that have come out on the eve of WrestleMania.

With his contract now into its final year, McIntryre and the WWE are supposedly not close in agreeing a new contract.

It could lead to one of the biggest names in the sport departing, which would no doubt be a blow to the organisation and fans around the world.

Drew McIntyre's future with WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that the 37-year-old’s deal is coming to an end with the two sides not on the same page in regard to a new contract.

McIntyre joined the company in 2007 and had a strong start to his WWE career before he was released in 2014.

He then returned three years later and became NXT champion, won the Royal Rumble and also won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Part of the reason why McIntyre is so popular is the fact that he is largely credited with keeping WWE relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His performances during the Thunderdome era were memorable to say the least, beating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE championship in April 2020.

The former World Champion was most recently featured on the 31st of March episode of SmackDown, when he paired up with Sheamus to beat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Night two of WrestleMania is the next time that we will be able to see the Scot in action, as he is participating in a Triple Threat battle for the Intercontinental crown.

Gunther and Sheamus will be his opponents, with the scrap being one of the biggest highlights from the weekend at SoFi Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the event, McIntyre revealed to Inside The Ropes why the upcoming match is so important to him.

What has Drew McIntyre said ahead of WrestleMania?

He said: “It’s the first championship I ever won in WWE, what a perfect moment, I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned, after being champion and having the WWE title for over 300 days with nobody there.

“I’ve been waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it.

“Now after everything I’ve been through, this would be a full circle moment.”