Shane McMahon was flown to Birmingham on Sunday last week after tearing his quad at WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

McMahon came out for a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 on April 2, having an impromptu match with former rival and show host, The Miz.

However, less than a minute into the match, Shane went down holding his right leg, and it was obvious that he was badly hurt, with Snoop Dogg having to rush into the ring to save the segment.

What did Shane McMahon do at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, having not appeared since being fired by WWE following his behaviour backstage at the Royal Rumble 2022, Shane made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 last weekend.

Vince McMahon's son came out for a match with the host, The Miz, but went down holding his right leg, with Triple H revealing in the post-show press conference that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion had torn his quad.

To explain how severe the situation was, PWInsider is reporting that Shane was flown to Birmingham for immediately after the incident, where it's believed that he underwent surgery, via WrestleTalk.

The belief is that McMahon underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center Birmingham at some stage last week following his freak accident at WrestleMania 39.

Read More: WWE: 'No expectation' for 'Triple H favourite' to quit despite worrying rumours

What other WWE Superstars suffered injuries at WrestleMania 39?

Also in the post-show press conference after night two, Triple H explained that Shane was the only talent to suffer a serious injury at WrestleMania 39.

Despite that, Finn Balor walked out of the show with a few bumps and bruises, requiring staples in his head after a nasty injury during his match with Edge, which you can find out more about and see gruesome photos of by clicking here.

Balor also walked into the show with a tear in his calf, and he's now believed to be taking some time out of the ring to recovery fully, while still remaining on TV in a non-wrestling capacity as part of Judgement Day.

Drew McIntyre, who is said to be 'unhappy' within WWE right now, also walked into WrestleMania with a "health issue", but insisted on still having his highly-praised Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther and Sheamus.

The Scotsman was, however, missing from last week's episode of SmackDown, and he's also now expected to take some time out of the ring and off TV to recover fully.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.