Goldberg was paid around $2 million by WWE every time he wrestled in Saudi Arabia, it has been claimed.

The revelation comes after Goldberg surprisingly left WWE in January 2023, with his contract expiring.

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, opted not to offer Goldberg a new deal, instead letting him become a free agent.

How much was Goldberg paid by WWE?

Goldberg usually only wrestled at WWE's biggest events, meaning his matches would come at either WrestleMania or the shows in Saudi Arabia each year.

As a result of only wrestling at WWE's biggest shows, which make the most money, the WWE Hall of Famer earned some pretty handsome paychecks in his time working for Vince McMahon.

In fact, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Goldberg would earn $2 million each time he wrestled in Saudi Arabia, which sometimes would even happen twice in one year, via WrestlingNews.co.

So, for example, Goldberg wrestled just one match in WWE in 2022, a loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, which just so happened to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The former Universal Champion wrestled just once last year for WWE, but still walked away with a minimum of $2 million, and then whatever his base salary was on top, which was probably pretty large.

What is the usual WWE salary?

Triple H, during an interview last year with The Athletic, revealed that the minimum salary for main roster WWE Superstars is $250,000.

So, to put that into context, to wrestle just one match, Goldberg is being paid just shy of ten times what the lowest-paid WWE star is earning.

Some WWE wrestlers, the likes of which Goldberg would have been working with, are earning a lot more than the $250,000 figure though.

Brock Lesnar, for example, is said to be earning just over $5 million a year, but he's working significantly more dates and wrestling more matches than Goldberg was.

You can check out a full list of the highest-earning WWE stars by clicking here, so you can get a full grasp of just how much Goldberg was making working for WWE, with additional context.

