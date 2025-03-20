Summary Potential opponents include CM Punk and Randy Orton.

All anyone can still talk about in the world of WWE is John Cena. A moment that will live in history forever, John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber in Toronto had fans reeling, and now has fans salivating about the potential matches that could happen.

Barring anything unforeseen, this is still the John Cena Farewell Tour, meaning we only have a limited amount of time, and opponents to allow Cena to mix it up in the ring. Given that Cena hasn't had a run as a bad guy since 2003, his new twist offers a chance to revisit old rivals, but with a fun new twist. Here are five superstars John Cena needs to face during his run as a bad guy.

5 CM Punk

A chance to add to their history

This is just a formality at this point and given the explosive promo CM Punk recently cut on John Cena on the RAW after Elimination Chamber, their inevitable match-up is going to be incredible. Arguably Cena's finest rivalry from the 2010s, Cena vs. Punk created some of the more iconic moments in modern wrestling.

From Punk walking out of Chicago through the crowd with the belt in hand at Money in the Bank 2011, to their epic encounter on RAW leading up to WrestleMania 29, which is considered by many to be one of Cena's greatest matches, the two create fireworks together. Now that Cena has turned to the dark side, and Punk is still vying for his first World Championship since he returned in 2023, this is an absolute no-brainer if WWE decides to give Cena the belt at WrestleMania 41.

Book an event this year in Chicago (preferably Money in the Bank), and you could have a real chance to twist their 2011 match completely on its head. Cena being booed as the real bad guy, Punk being cheered as the real good guy, just to end it with Cena blowing a kiss after he defeats one of his greatest rivals clean in his hometown.

4 AJ Styles

The feud that made the Phenomenal One

One last chance to "Beat Up John Cena!". The other feud of the 2010s with John Cena featured none other than the Phenomenal One. A rivalry that solidified AJ Styles as the next big thing, Cena vs. Styles' matches stole the show on each card they wrestled on and the appetite for another addition would be very welcomed.

It would be a very interesting opportunity to pull the trigger on this match with both men at the tail end of their retrospective careers, but there's no doubting that the two could still put on an instant classic in their sleep even in their old age. Given that they are currently knotted at 2-2 in their singles match record, one final rubber match to settle who truly is the best between the two with the inverse of roles needs to happen.

3 R-Truth

A childhood hero no more

Let's get silly for just a second here and think about the magic of this match. For years now, R-Truth has constantly mentioned his love for his childhood hero, despite being six years older than him. It's even gone as far as him doing his "five moves of doom" in various matches, so needless to say he's not handling the recent turn of Cena very well.

What better way to crash out than to face off against him? However, let's be very clear about this: no one wants a serious match between the two. The two put on a stinker at Capital Punishment 2011, and a long match would not be worth the time. The point here is to get Truth and Cena to put on more of a comedic match where Truth is conflicted about battling his idol while the latter shows zero remorse.

It would be hilarious to watch unfold and could tug at the heartstrings, so this is very high on the list of moments that would be very much worth visiting.

2 Seth Rollins

Bring back the white pants

To say that John Cena made Seth Rollins would be wrong, but to say that he launched him into the perennial main eventer that he is today wouldn't be. Cena's battles with Rollins over both the WWE Championship and the United States Championship in the summer of 2015 was a high peak of Cena's career. The two had instant chemistry on the mic and in the ring, and Cena gave Rollins a massive rub when the Architect defeated him and walked out of SummerSlam 2015 as a rare double champion.

Now, Rollins' hatred of CM Punk has gone so far that one stomp to the back of Punk's head essentially gifted Cena the Elimination Chamber win and his spot at WrestleMania 41. Because of this, he may have indirectly caused the pairing of Cena and The Rock, and that's a jumping-off point for an eventual match if there's ever been one.

1 Randy Orton

One last time

Cena has had his fair share of rivals across the decades, but none more iconic than Randy Orton. Whether fans liked it or not, Cena and Orton were destined to share the ring, and boy did they ever. Cena and Orton faced off against each other in a whopping 20 singles bouts, the last on February 7, 2017.

