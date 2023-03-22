Wrestled wrestlers should be "fired" when slap their leg during matches, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has told GiveMeSport.

In an exclusive interview ahead of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, NXT commentator Booker T revealed his wrestling "hot take".

Like many people, Booker hates when wrestler slap their leg to mimic the sound of a kick, believing that the talent that do so "should be fired".

What is Booker T's wrestling "hot take"?

Many fans think that it's become far easier to see when wrestlers are faking their kicks, mainly due to the slapping on their thighs to make their moves sound more realistic.

This is something that really bothers Booker T, as the WWE Hall of Famer explained to GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview.

I guess my pet peeve, you know, the thing that really bugs me more than anything... My hot take is everybody that does the leg slap should be fired.

Booker, as you can see from the quote above, is so anti-leg slapping that he even feels as if those that are caught doing it should be "fired" by the company they work for, including WWE.

This would mean that, taking WWE for example, should Triple H catch anyone slapping their leg during a match, Booker T would want to see them fired.

Booker is a wrestling trainer himself, coaching some of the brightest talents in the world such as Roxanne Perez, so it's clear that he'll be teaching them how to make their moves seem believable WITHOUT slapping their legs.

Latest news on Booker T

Booker T remains with WWE to this day, serving as one of the commentators for NXT 2.0 on the USA Network every Tuesday night.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also appeared in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, but was sadly eliminated in a matter of seconds.

Booker will be involved with WrestleMania weekend for WWE in his role as NXT's announcer, sitting in the both for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 1.

Below is the card for the latest TakeOver event, which could end up being one of the must-see shows of the entire weekend...

Wes Lee (c) v JD McDonagh v Ilja Dragunov v Dragon Lee v TBA - North American Championship

Johnny Gargano v Grayson Waller

Bron Breakker (c) v Carmelo Hayes - NXT Championship

Zoey Stark v Gigi Dolin v Tiffany Stratton v Lyra Valkyrie v TBA - Ladder Match - NXT Women's Championship

Chase University v Schism

Gallus (c) v The Creed Brothers v The Family - NXT Tag Team Championship

Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) v Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn - NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

