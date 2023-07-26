A new face to WWE’s main roster may have an interaction with another company legend at SummerSlam.

There were NXT call-ups from the 2023 iteration of the WWE Draft, though, it can be argued that the superstar who made the most seamless transition from developmental to the main roster is Grayson Waller.

Immediately, WWE allowed the man known as the ‘Arrogant Aussie’ to continue his talk show the ‘Grayson Waller Effect’ which proved to be a good way to introduce the new face to the SmackDown audience in spite of the injury he was carrying at the time of his call-up.

Latest news on Grayson Waller

From this, viewers consistently saw stars in top storylines appear on the show, creating an association between the 33-year-old and the main event scene.

Even having competitors such as Logan Paul and LA Knight come to blows on his show was massively positive for Waller, as sharing the screen with two men with sizeable fanbases would’ve given the Aussie priceless exposure.

As if Waller’s rise in WWE wasn’t clear enough, the company have had him rub shoulders with some undoubted icons in recent weeks, starting with the 1st of July’s Premium Live Event in London as the company trusted Grayson to have a promo segment with John Cena.

Here, the Aussie pushed back on the 16-time world champion’s suggestions of a UK-based WrestleMania, instead receiving overwhelming boos when he put over his home country of Australia. Despite receiving an Attitude Adjustment during the O2 Arena show, Waller was elevated tenfold from this position.

Just two weeks ago, he even competed against the Rated R Superstar Edge after tensions flared up during Grayson’s talk show segment. The Hall of Famer might’ve come out on top, though, he did take some time on the mic following the match to give the young star some heavy praise, as WWE continue to try and make Waller a star.

What are WWE's plans for Grayson Waller?

Now, per a tweet from WRKD Wrestling, who has previously said the former NXT star is set for a 'big future', it’s been suggested that WWE may send Grayson Waller out at SummerSlam with another legendary performer.

While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge.

The tweet doesn’t specify who the legend in question may be, but, Waller has recently had a Twitter exchange with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. While this seems very unlikely, it’s worth noting that the ‘Tribal Combat’ match between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso is set to close SummerSlam, which The Rock is likely to have a vested interest in.

Image Credits: WWE

Also, Waller’s interactions with both Cena and Edge prove that WWE hold him in high regard. So, it may not be too much of a surprise to see him given such an important role at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

As always, should anything change with regard to Grayson Waller and his role at SummerSlam, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.