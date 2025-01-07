This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary The Undertaker could make a surprise appearance on WWE Raw's Netflix premiere.

WWE accidentally spoiled his potential appearance.

The Deadman's last appearance was at WrestleMania 40 when he surprisingly returned in the main event.

WWE Raw 's highly-anticipated Netflix premiere is going to be filled with plenty of drama and surprises. John Cena is expected to embark on his Retirement Tour. The Rock has already announced that he will be making his presence felt on Monday night. But apparently, another legend could make a suprise appearance on Raw's Netflix debut: The Undertaker . The WWE accidentally spoiled the surprise when it showed The Phenom on the titantron. Fans outside the Intuit Dome were able to capture the footage of The Deadman riding his bike during rehearsals.

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance was on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, during the WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. All hell was breaking loose during the main event with several superstars like The Usos, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, and The Rock. But the biggest surprise of the night happened when the lights went out and the legendary gong of The Undertaker sounded. When the lights went back up, The Deadman gave The Rock a chokeslam. This essentially helped Cody finish his story and become the new WWE Champion.

It remains to be seen just how The Undertaker will be involved in tonight's festivities. But whatever the case may be, The Deadman will surely give the WWE Universe a treat in what is already a jam-packed show.