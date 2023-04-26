Triple H views Seth Rollins as the 'leading candidate' to become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GIVEMESPORT has learned.

WrestleVotes tells GIVEMESPORT that the feeling is Rollins has a 'very strong chance' to be crowned as champion at Night of Champions on May 27.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, looks to remain fixated with Roman Reigns, so it doesn't look like he's going to be in the running to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Who will become the first World Heavyweight Champion?

On this week's episode of Raw, Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship, with the belt set to land on whichever brand Roman isn't picked by in the WWE Draft this week.

With regards who the first World Heavyweight Champion is going to be, WrestleVotes tells GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that Rollins is viewed internally as the 'leading candidate".

With the new title, I've heard he's a very strong candidate to be the first guy. No doubt about it, Seth is your leading candidate.

Fans, for quite some time, have been hoping that Seth, who is seen as "the ace of WWE", is inserted back into the World title picture having not held a top belt since 2019, and it seems like that's what Triple H is planning.

Read More: WWE: Triple H nearly 'brought back' star that's 'a dream to work with'

Image Copyright: WWE

Will Cody Rhodes become World Heavyweight Champion?

Fans speculated that Cody could end up becoming World Heavyweight Champion first, almost serving as a consolation for his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this month.

However, WrestleVotes explains to GIVEMESPORT that winning the title, so soon after losing to Roman, would do nothing for both Cody, and the new belt itself.

Cody is wrapped into the Roman storyline. He needs to be the guy to beat him so the first champion shouldn't be Cody, right? By giving him this new title, it's not going to do anything for the title, or for him.

WrestleVotes also noted that an outside-the-box pick, like Shinsuke Nakmaura, could be interesting for Triple H to explore, but as of right now, it seems like Rollins really is the person WWE is going to go with.

As noted, fans have been calling for Triple H to do more with Rollins for quite some time now, pretty much since he became Chief Content Officer, so they'll be delighted to hear that there's a good chance he's a World Champion once again come May 27.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.