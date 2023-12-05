Randy Orton returned to WWE recently, wrestling for the first time in 18 months at Survivor Series as a member of Cody Rhodes' team inside WarGames. 'The Viper' had been sitting on the shelf with a back injury since last May. It was the longest he'd ever been out of action, with some even fearing that he'd have to retire, but he's back now and ready to get to work.

Orton has spent his entire wrestling career with WWE, but back in 2019, teased a move to AEW. It later emerged that this was just to get a better deal with the wrestling giant, which was originally set to expire next year, if reports to be believed.

However, while Orton is unlikely to ever wrestle outside of WWE, the company didn't want to take that chance, and it seems like they could add the 18 months that Randy was on the injury list onto his current deal, meaning that it now won't be expiring until 2026, at the very earliest.

WWE has added time to Randy Orton's contract

If current reports to be believed Orton doesn't actually have too long left on his current WWE deal. Having signed a new contract extension in 2019, Fightful Select has reported that Orton's current deal is actually due to expire next year, in late 2024. That means he'll have just under 12 months left on his contract.

Due to the fact that he's missed so much time due to injury recently, Fightful believes there's a strong chance that WWE will add time on to his contract to make up for his lengthy absence. This would keep him tied down until 2026, ensuring the 43-year-old still has quite some time left in the company. The news will be welcomed by WWE fans who have spent two decades watching the star evolve into one of the greatest wrestlers in the company's history.

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE history

After debuting as a young prospect in 2002, Orton has spent his entire wrestling career in WWE. He's accomplished some incredible things too, winning the third most world championships in company history. His tally of 14 world titles is only behind John Cena and Ric Flair who are both tied on 16 World titles each.

Orton has also been involved in some incredible teams over the years. His work with Evolution, Legacy and RK-Bro particularly stand out as real highlights during his time in wrestling. Working alongside some of the industry's biggest icons such as Triple H, he's always been involved in some of WWE's biggest storylines and created some truly memorable moments over the years.

RELATED: Triple H changes plans for WWE act with ‘tremendous support’ backstageFans have fallen in love with 'The Viper' throughout the last two decades and his finishing move, the RKO, is easily the most popular in the wrestling industry, even breaking into popular culture. Whether Orton signs a new contract once this one wraps up, either next year or in 2026, or if he sails into the sunset and hangs it up, there's no denying he's had one of the greatest careers of all time and is a guaranteed induction into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time calls for it.