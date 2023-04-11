Triple H could be set to bring Andrade back to WWE "very soon", it has been claimed.

Andrade was last seen at All Out in September 2022, and rumours have indicated that the former WWE star wants to quit AEW and work for Triple H once again.

Well, that could happen sooner than most fans thought, with Andrade revealing that his contract with AEW is due to expire "very soon", freeing him to move back to WWE.

Is Andrade returning to WWE?

As noted, Andrade was believed to be one of the AEW wrestlers who wanted to quit and return to WWE when Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July of last year.

Andrade tore his pec shortly after and has been off TV since after undergoing surgery. However, he's believed to be nearing a return to the ring.

The former WWE star, during a recent interview at WrestleCon, explained that his deal with is due to expire "very soon", meaning he'd technically be free to leave and return to work for Triple H, via Fightful.

I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW.

It remains to be seen whether Andrade, who Stone Cold Steve Austin once described as a "hell of a worker", will look to leave AEW when his current deal expires and return to WWE.

It's also possible that Andrade could be open to opening talks with Tony Khan over a contract extension with AEW, so fans definitely shouldn't rule out that possibility.

However, if his deal expired last summer, Andrade almost definitely would have angled for a return to WWE, so unless his situation has changed then, fans can likely expect him to do the same now.

It's also possible that Andrade might have injured time added onto his deal, as has happened with other wrestlers for both WWE and AEW in the past, which would keep him with the company for another six months at least.

Who else is returning to WWE?

Someone that has already re-signed with WWE and is waiting to return is Eric Young, who Fightful reports has been under contract with the company since November 1, and is just waiting for creative plans to come back to TV.

WWE is under somewhat of a hiring freeze right now while the sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC is completed, so fans can likely expect to see incoming halted for the time being.

