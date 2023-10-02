Highlights Jade Cargill surprised fans by making her return to AEW after 128 days away, but shortly after her comeback, it was announced that she would be leaving the company to join WWE.

Tony Khan made multiple offers to try and keep Cargill, but she ultimately decided to move on to WWE, despite the improved terms offered by AEW.

Cargill expressed her excitement about joining WWE and mentioned the existing leadership structure as factors in her decision to move, believing that WWE will be the better place for her to develop.

Tony Khan has opened up about the process which led to Jade Cargill’s surprising AEW exit, as well as her even more surprising move to WWE.

Jade Cargill ended 128 days away from AEW, making her return on the September 9 edition of Collision. From this, many assumed that the 31-year-old former TBS Champion was gearing up for another extended run with the company, aiming to re-capture the championship that she lost in May.

However, just a few short days after her re-emergence on AEW TV, Fightful broke the news that she had returned in order to properly finish up with the company, with the belief being that she would head to WWE.

Has Jade Cargill signed with WWE?

Jade stuck around to tie up loose ends with the likes of Kris Statlander before departing AEW, and it wasn’t long before the questions that many had about her future were answered, as WWE took to their various social media channels to announce that the 'dominant' star had officially signed for the company.

She has become the first new WWE recruit under the TKO banner, which sends a statement as far as Endeavor’s intention to acquire talent now the merger with UFC is complete. There is no doubt that Jade is a huge get as far as Vince McMahon, Triple H and co are concerned, while also being a big loss when it comes to Tony Khan and AEW.

Did Jade Cargill reject a new AEW deal?

To provide insight into what led up to Cargill’s eventual move to WWE, Khan spoke during the WrestleDream post-show media scrum where he emphasised how much he attempted to keep Jade at his company, even offering her two deals to stay. Ultimately however, she decided to move on despite AEW’s improved terms, joining Triple H and WWE in the process.

I knew Jade’s contract was running up, and I was very interested in having her, and I made an offer, a very big offer. I thought it was fair, and then she asked for a bigger offer and I went up again. I kinda thought that was gonna do it, and it didn’t which I was surprised, because to be honest, I came up with a number that was higher than her original ask. So, I don’t know what I’d have to do at that point, so I was surprised.

Cargill is yet to make her official debut for the wrestling giant, but the statement of her signing has created a lot of traction online. It was a move that many felt would suit Jade down to the ground, especially since her presentation is all about star power rather than in-ring skill.

Name Jade Cargill Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) Height 5ft 10" Trained By AR Fox, Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Sonjay Dutt & QT Marshall Debut March 3, 2021 Titles Won 1x TBS Championship

Following the announcement of her future, Cargill commented on how she felt as if she’d always been preparing to take on a stage such as WWE. She also said that the existing leadership structure of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Bruce Pritchard and Nick Khan were also big factors in her decision to switch companies.

Later, we also saw pictures of TKO’s newest signee looking very at home in their Performance Center facility, as she revealed her view that WWE would be the better place for her to fine tune her wrestling ability.

RELATED: Several in WWE left 'unhappy' with release of 'underrated star'