Summary Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania run makes him the best to perform in the ring.

Names such as Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are all recognised for their technical prowess.

John Cena became a real-life hero with Make-A-Wish, ranking above names like Hulk Hogan, who paved the way for stars like him and The Rock.

The term GOAT has long been debated, especially when it comes to WWE. While many have opinions on who the greatest of all time is, it is one question that can never be answered, given wrestling's ever-growing popularity. That does not stop us from providing our opinions, creating debate and answering why we think someone is the number one choice for the title that few will ever take from them in WWE history.

WWE has seen some of the world's greatest athletes step into the ring under their company banner, which makes the question of who is the best harder to answer. Names such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Undertaker and The Rock have all contributed to what wrestling is today in their own way. Their contribution to wrestling leads to the question of where they would rank in a list of WWE's best. AI has revealed its picks and rankings, as well as the reason.

The order of this listicle has been constructed entirely by AI, therefore there has been no human factor in relation to the order that each Superstar has been placed.

15 Best WWE Superstars of All Time (According to ChatGPT) # Superstar Nickname 1 The Undertaker Deadman 2 Stone Cold Steve Austin Rattlesnake 3 The Rock People's Champion 4 Hulk Hogan Hulkamania 5 John Cena Champ 6 Shawn Michaels Heartbreak Kid 7 Ric Flair Nature Boy 8 Triple H The Game 9 Bret Hart Hitman 10 Randy Orton Viper 11 Brock Lesnar Beast 12 Roman Reigns Tribal Chief 13 Edge Rated R Superstar 14 Rey Mysterio Lil' Rey 15 Kurt Angle Wrestling Machine

15 Kurt Angle

The Olympic gold medalist was a pure athlete

Kurt Angle was an immediate star as soon as he burst onto the scene with WWE. That is just one reason why AI has ranked him on this list. On top of that, the former Olympic gold medalist had a natural flair for pro wrestling and was involved in some of wrestling's greatest feuds with characters such as Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels.

Angle was one of his time's greatest technical wrestlers, making his name with his signature moves, the Angle Lock, as well as his Angle Slam.

Perhaps his most defining moment did not come in WWE, but instead in Atlanta's 1996 Summer Olympics, when he won gold in freestyle wrestling despite competing with a broken neck. That became one of his signature catchphrases in WWE during his time as a competitor.

However, despite his fantastic technical ability, his run as General Manager of Raw could be seen as a tarnish on his glittering career, which had him one of the fastest to become a world champion in WWE, taking 343 days before he beat The Rock at No Mercy in October 2000.

14 Rey Mysterio

The master of the 619

Image Credit: GMS

Rey Mysterio has been a crowd favourite for years and never turned heel during his career in WWE. The 50-year-old did turn heel once during his time in WCW, forming the Filthy Animals stable with Eddie Guerrero and Billy Kidman, but he did admit they were not true heels.

During his decorated career as one of the great high-flying wrestlers, he prided himself on his underdog status due to his size. Standing at 5'6" and weighing 175 pounds, he is more of a cruiserweight, as opposed to the rest of the roster. That did not stop him from achieving some of WWE's greatest accomplishments, including capturing the world championship and winning the Royal Rumble.

His crowning moment came at WrestleMania 22, defeating Randy Orton and Kurt Angle to capture his first world championship, putting his luchadore style on display for all to see at the pinnacle of WWE. Over the years, Mysterio has been involved in some captivating storylines, which have been that way because of the close relationships he shared with those involved, with names including Eddie Guerrero, Batista and even his son Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is just one of the names the Hall of Famer has inspired in wrestling today.

13 Edge

The Rated R Superstar

WWE

The Rated R Superstar was one of the company's best names during his time and played his part in some of the greats on this list's biggest rivalries. He enjoyed some of the company's best feuds with names like The Undertaker and John Cena. However, his greatest feud was with the Hardy Boyz, who played their part in helping Edge and his long-time friend Christian revolutionise tag-team wrestling, as well as the extreme style of wrestling the teams brought to the company.

His ability as a heel was undoubted, and his ultimate opportunist tag allowed him to fit into that role so easily, taking opportunities to cheat during matches to win, as well as his Money in the Bank cash-in on John Cena, setting up one of his most bitter rivalries.

12 Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns' time as a singles competitor after life after the Shield was not easy for him, as he struggled to get over with fans during pushes to the top. That has changed since forming his new-look Bloodline, which won all the doubters over and put him at the pinnacle of WWE, setting an unprecedented title reign with the Universal Championship.

Reigns' name has become a huge attraction for WWE, and he has already main-evented WrestleMania nine times in his career. The Tribal Chief boasts WrestleMania wins over names like Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes and even The Undertaker. His Bloodline faction helped redefine his WWE status as they helped him on his way to one of the modern era's most dominant title reigns with the Universal Championship before setting up a family war which is set to continue into the new year.

11 Brock Lesnar

The Beast

The re-emergence of Brock Lesnar in 2012 soon became one of the scariest runs in WWE history. The Beast set his sights on John Cena immediately before his bitter feud with Triple H. Two years later, he would meet with John Cena again at SummerSlam in 2014, taking his World Heavyweight Championship in a dominant display.

Lesnar would take that destruction to new levels, and there would be few who could stop the carnage he wreaked on the roster during that decade. There was little left for him to achieve in WWE, and he even made history by ending The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania run.

Few have been able to transition between WWE and UFC the way that Brock Lesnar has, making it seem seamless. While Brock may not be a fan favourite for reasons such as his part-time status as champion, his status as a legend of the ring is undoubted, and he has helped put many of this generation of wrestlers over.

Related Breaking Brock Lesnar is This WWE Superstar's Proudest Moment R-Truth revealed during a recent interview that making Brock Lesnar break character is his proudest impromptu moment in the WWE.

10 Randy Orton

A consistent main-event talent

Randy Orton has always prided himself on being a third-generation superstar as the son of Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton. The Viper graduated from the same OVW class of 2002 alongside Brock Lesnar and John Cena and soon aligned himself with Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista to form Evolution, one of the greatest factions in WWE.

That soon became the start of a meteoric career, where he became the youngest world champion in WWE history before being betrayed by his faction. There seems to be nothing that Orton cannot do; he is undoubtedly skilled as a face and a heel and is a consistent main-event talent over 20 years after his debut. His iconic RKO finisher is one of the best in the company and once became a social media trend. Over the years, he has been part of bitter feuds as just one of John Cena's greatest rivals.

Related Randy Orton's Reported WWE Return Date Has Been Revealed As WWE get set to move into a new era with Netflix, things will feel familiar as the Viper gets set to return to the company.

9 Bret Hart

Played a part in iconic matches

The infamous Hart Dungeon is famed in wrestling for training some of the world's best to step into the ring, seeing the likes of Davey Boy Smith and Chris Jericho graduate. While the father of Bret Hart set it up, you would think it was the Hitman himself from his presence in the ring.

It was not just Montreal where Hart made history when he was the victim of Vince McMahon's screwjob, but WrestleMania XIII. His submission match with Stone Cold Steve Austin was a bitter war where both men showcased their technical prowess in the ring in an example of some of WWE's best storytelling.

The term "the best there is, was and ever will be" can ring true for the Hitman when he inserts himself into this list, and as a technician, he goes down as the strongest name on this list for his ability.

8 Triple H

The Game has led WWE through multiple eras

Triple H

His time as an in-ring performer may be over, but Triple H is not finished contributing to WWE and has helped shape the company's growth over the last decade. Now helping lead the new crop of wrestlers, there is no better man to lead the brand into the future, and The Game has helped mould talents by putting them over in his final days in the ring, Seth Rollins being one prime example.

As a competitor, Triple H achieved plenty of feats, winning 14 world championships and becoming just the second Grand Slam champion in the company's history. The Cerebral Assassin has not just had a decorated singles career but was also a part of some of history's most powerful stables, including Evolution and the Kliq. By far, his most popular group was D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels, who helped pioneer this next generation with Triple H's developmental brand NXT.

7 Ric Flair

A cultural phenomenon

Credit: WWE

Ric Flair is one of the most decorated singles stars in WWE history, holding 16 world titles throughout his career, a record that still stands to date. While no one has beaten it, John Cena is level and could break that in his final WWE run this year on what he has labelled as the John Cena retirement tour. The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is also closing in on her father's record, having won 16 world championships in the women's division.

Flair was a natural heel throughout his career, and he played the role of opportunist perfectly, aligning himself with veteran referee Charles Robinson in his WCW days.

Not just a master of promos, the two-time Hall of Famer was involved in some of wrestling's greatest rivalries in the 80s with the likes of Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes. Wars with Randy Savage and Rowdy Roddy Piper helped elevate Flair even further up the ladder in WWE.

6 Shawn Michaels

Mr WrestleMania

Image Copyright: WWE

Shawn Michaels earned himself the moniker of Mr WrestleMania, and he always lived up to that title when competing on the grandest stage of them all. Even when losing, the Heartbreak Kid was always in the conversation for match of the year in his WrestleMania matchups, just like he did at WrestleMania 25 when he challenged the undefeated streak of The Undertaker.

HBK's first world title victory left many feeling it had been handed to him after the infamous Vince McMahon Montreal Screwjob, but he soon proved doubters wrong as he continued to steal the show well into the 21st century.

Michaels' matches have always stolen the show, and it is hard to pick who his best opponent was, with a long list of veteran names, including Bret Hart, Kurt Angle and John Cena. The Showstopper is another who has feuded with long-time friends like his D-Generation X partner, Triple H, and even retired his mentor Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV.

5 John Cena

The face of the WWE is a real-life hero

Hustle, Loyalty and Respect. For John Cena, that was not just a catchphrase; it was how he lived his life, and those three words were what pushed him to the top of WWE, where he carried the company through the PG era. His rise is remarkable enough on its own, but even more so when you consider he was not far off being released by the company before his debut on SmackDown. That debut appearance is one of history's most memorable in WWE, stepping up to answer Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's open challenge.

Since then, his popularity has continued to soar, and Cena enjoyed the crowds he could draw regardless of what their opinion was. Whether they cheered or booed, as crowds were so often split on the star.

It is all but certain that Cena will go down in the Hall of Fame, as he has already established himself as a legend in WWE. But outside the ring, he has done the same by partnering with the Make-A-Wish charity, where he has granted over 600 wishes for the charity.

4 Hulk Hogan

One of wrestling's first household names

Wrestling hit a real boom in the 1980s, and a large part of the reason was stars like Hulk Hogan. While the sport had proven popular before then, it had not hit the global scale it has reached today. Personalities like Hulk Hogan alongside his tag team partner turned rival Randy Savage, the wrestling boom began to take off.

Hogan was one of the most beloved stars of that era, and while he proved to be controversial, his contribution to wrestling is undoubted. Helping elevate with historic matchups with the likes of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania only saw the Hulkster's popularity soar.

While he abandoned ship for WCW to become a heel, his new-found character with the NWO faction saw a fresh breath of life in his career. When he did return to the land of WWE, he did what many would have expected of a veteran like Hogan, passing the torch to the next generation in his feud with The Rock, who did the same for John Cena later down the line.

3 The Rock

Few could match The Great One's charisma

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

The son of Rocky Johnson was not a name people expected to reach great heights in WWE at first. After securing his first title three months into his career, The Rock went on to be bemoaned by fans, who had quickly grown tired of his one-dimensional character. A knee injury would end up being a saving grace as he returned as a heel in 1997, a role he plays perfectly.

Similar to Orton, The People's Champion is capable of playing both roles, but his face can be seen as one-dimensional in the same manner people speak of John Cena's character.

To date, after epic feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Undertaker, Rock still gets himself involved on occasion, most recently playing a part in the Bloodline saga with Cody Rhodes. With Raw scheduled for Netflix, we could see the Great One return soon and set up a WrestleMania match with either Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

Related 5 Potential Opponents for The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41 The Rock has been part of many historic moments in WWE, could he make another at WrestleMania 41?

2 Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin's resentment of authority resonated with fans around the world

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the face of WWE during the fans' beloved Attitude Era of WWE, and during that time, he perhaps lived the working man's dream when they often saw him delivering Stunners to his boss and then WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

His feud with his boss allowed him to build an astounding connection with fans around the world as the two were embroiled in a bitter feud over the years.

Austin feuded with others as he was one of the greats to pass the torch on to The Rock in their epic WrestleMania matchup. Sadly, a neck injury cut the Texas Rattlesnake's career short before we got to see a dream match between him and the Beast, Brock Lesnar.

1 The Undertaker

The best in history

The Undertaker boasts one remarkable achievement that no man or woman even comes close to in WWE. For almost three decades, The Dead Man went undefeated at WrestleMania before Brock Lesnar cut that streak down along his path of destruction.

After his streak came to an end at 21, he continued to compete and holds the record for most matches at the grand event with 27. He only went on to lose two of those after Roman Reigns also added the conquest to his resume.

Many questioned whether the streak should have ever ended, but the fact remains that it has, and Lesnar ending it is one of WWE's most shocking moments. With that said, Taker's matches afterwards began to feel somewhat stale, but he did get to go out on a high in the pandemic era with a cinematic Boneyard match with AJ Styles.