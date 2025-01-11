Summary Some wrestling legends were overrated due to factors like physique and lack of technical ability.

Names like Sycho Sid, Baron Corbin, and Lex Luger made the list due to flaws in their in-ring performances.

Being successful in wrestling doesn't always mean being a top name, as the AI's rankings show the flaws of some former WWE stars.

WWE has hosted some of history's greats to step between the ropes. The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair all made their names with the company and helped shape wrestling into what it is today.

For some, they can go into the wrestling world with the same hopes of making history as their predecessors once did with WWE, but it does not go to plan for them.

The company has seen some names pushed towards the main event that fans do not want to see there for whatever reason. The factors for being overrated can vary from ring talent to their ability to cut a promo on the microphone. We asked ChatGPT to release it's rankings for the most overrated wrestlers and detailed reasoning for its choices, and here's what it said.

# Superstar Nickname 1 Hulk Hogan Hulkamania 2 The Ultimate Warrior Warrior 3 Goldberg Da Man 4 Roman Reigns (Pre-Tribal Chief) The Big Dog 5 Lex Luger The Lex Express 6 Brock Lesnar (Modern Era) The Beast 7 Jeff Jarrett Double J 8 Ryback The Big Guy 9 Baron Corbin Lone Wolf 10 Sycho SId/Sid Vicious Psycho

10 Sycho Sid/Sid Vicious

Physique often dominated his in-ring ability

Renowned for his physique which fans often remarked was one of the best in the promotion, Sycho Sid's various Sid gimmicks with WWE and WCW could not seem to resonate with fans.

Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer, titles were few and far between in the company with just two reigns with the WWF Championship. He became the first man to capture the title on Monday Night Raw when he defeated Bret Hart.

It goes to speak that, in his career, he was only successful in defending the WWF championship once on pay-per-view. The reliance on his physique, awkward promos and inconsistent performances in the ring could factor into why Sid rounds out this list.

9 Baron Corbin

Multiple character changes damaged Corbin's WWE run

Baron Corbin might go down as one of WWE's biggest what-ifs. Before his WWE career in NXT, Corbin would try his hand at boxing and football and quite possibly found his calling as a heel in the company.

However, it was not to be for the former United States champion. After losing his Money in the Bank briefcase with a failed cash-in, just seemed to spiral with the company.

That loss sparked a run of poor character changes that only hindered his development, and not even a run with the United States Championship could salvage his career. A return to NXT, where he captured the tag team titles with Bronn Breaker, looked to have set him on the rise again. But he was released shortly after Breaker's rise to the main roster.

8 Ryback

Lack of in-ring ability left fans questioning his push

Ryback's physique was pointed out as a large reason for the push he received in WWE in the early 2010s. Feuding with some of that time's big stars, including CM Punk and John Cena, did not help him in any way, and a botched move in the feud with Punk left the Second City Saint sporting injuries.

While his limited in-ring ability and boring matches did not impress fans in the slightest, he still managed to be pushed into the world title picture but never won one.

He did pick up an Intercontinental Championship before his release, but ever since then, his comments on social media and other outlets towards WWE and the Superstars he shared the ring with have soured opinions of him even further.

7 Jeff Jarrett

Over-reliance on gimmicks grew stale with fans

Jeff Jarrett goes down as an entertaining performer for many WWE fans. However, looking back, there was not much in-ring work from Jarrett's career that is memorable for fans of the industry. That lack of in-ring work, combined with poor storytelling from his feuds, WWE attempted to make up for with the use of the guitar in his gimmick, which soon grew stale with fans.

The Rock has proven that musical ability can get you over with WWE fans with his in-ring concerts. Similarly, Elias has also shown that musical gimmicks can work.and demonstrated that it is rare that that ability can get you to the top of the ladder in WWE.

Jarret also became criticised for his rise to the top in promotions like TNA, where he held a controlling stake. Something which fans pointed out was the reason for his elevated booking in the company.

6 Brock Lesnar (Modern Era)

Often criticised for his part-time schedule

When he first arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, Brock Lesnar was tipped to be the next big thing in professional wrestling. However, fans soon turned on the Beast when he decided to jump ship for the NFL. Fans made their discontent known in his last WrestleMania match with Goldberg, as both departing men were booed throughout their match.

While fans were overjoyed when Lesnar returned in 2012, his capture of the WWE Championship in 2014 began to let fans down. The Beast was often absent from shows and rarely defended the title at PLEs due to his part-time schedule.

Lesnar did redeem himself after and became more of a fun-loving character on screen while maintaining his intimidating stature. One factor for criticism was the fact he did not perform his promos, relying on Paul Heyman for that. His matches also consisted of the same moves, which he used as his catchphrase with Suplex City.

5 Lex Luger

Never managed to live up to the hype

WWE tried to bill Lex Luger as their next big star, creating a lot of hype around his character. Luger was tipped to be the company's next Hulk Hogan but failed to live up to that label during his run. Part of the reason for that failure was his lack of charisma, something which the Hulkster embodied.

Similarly to other names on this list, he did not possess as much in-ring ability and relied on his physique to carry him through matches.

Many argued that he had the perfect image to go to the top in WWE but did not manage to. Critics often pointed out his in-ring work was stiff and lacked technical finesse, and his physique was highlighted more than his ability. A lack of ability on the microphone only did more damage, and multiple attempts to push the Lex Express continued to fail.

4 Roman Reigns (Pre-Tribal Chief era)

An early push damaged Reigns' rise to the top

Roman Reigns' character in The Shield was perfect, but when the group broke up, it left concerns for the star in terms of a singles career.

His early push felt forced and he could not connect with fans due to his lack of ability to cut a promo, which is vital for a top star. No matter how much fans voiced their discontent, he continued to win important matches like the 2015 Royal Rumble where even The Rock couldn't stop him from being jeered. He also defeated the likes of Triple H and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Since then, Reigns has gone on to improve the areas he was often criticised for, and his Tribal Chief character made the Bloodline one of the best storylines in WWE today while establishing himself as a top name in the company's history.

3 Goldberg

Often criticised for being an unsafe worker

Goldberg boasted one of pro wrestling's best undefeated streaks, winning 173 consecutive matches. That number is often debated by fans, who place it closer to 156.

During his run, he relied on his imposing physique as much as other names on this list. Only adding to the argument of his lack of technical ability, his matches were often short, and his booking was more of a squash-style, something which would only damage the top stars he worked with.

On top of poor booking for Goldberg, he has only continued to harm his career with a lack of ability on the microphone. He has been labelled an unsafe worker when injuring Bret Hart with a botched kick during a match. His return in the modern era only infuriated fans as he took titles and big matches away from rising stars like the late Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

2 Ultimate Warrior

Physique exposed lack of in-ring ability

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the '80s biggest stars and one of wrestling's most well-known names in history. However, when it came to technical ability, he lacked in that department and his high energy was left to compensate for that.

With a lack of ability at high levels, he became known backstage as an unsafe worker and refused to learn, leading to his controversial career. Numerous arguments backstage led to Warrior walking out over pay disputes, and even though he is in the Hall of Fame now, he was omitted for some time due to his controversial behaviour.

1 Hulk Hogan

One of the biggest stars in the company's history

While Warrior was one of the biggest names, Hogan was undoubtedly the biggest star of the '80s. His character was responsible for the wrestling boom of that decade. His contribution to the sport can not be doubted, and he is only rivalled by John Cena and The Rock, whom he paved the way for.

Unfortunately, throughout his career, some of his behaviour tarnished his accomplishments, and a refusal to put people over in some cases by losing only furthered that.

In truth, while he was entertaining to many, it was his charisma, which he relied heavily on, that allowed that to be the case. His repetitive move set was often criticised. Backstage politics continued to spread long after his retirement, and fan reaction on the Raw on Netflix premiere showed what fans thought of him.