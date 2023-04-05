Triple H has been told how he should end the WWE storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns with some help from AI.

Many fans were expecting Cody to beat Roman at WrestleMania, but that didn't happen, and now fans have been left questioning what's next for the former AEW star.

Well, popular website ChatGPT has provided 'The Game' with some tips with a fascinating year-long storyline for Cody in WWE.

How has AI suggested Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes should end?

As noted, many fans expected Cody to beat Roman and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, but that didn't end up happening, with Reigns retaining his belt.

Seeking some inspiration Fraser Porter from Cultaholic has asked AI to come up with a satisfying way Triple H can book Cody's next year in WWE, and it's certainly fascinating...

The story says that Roman, over the next few weeks, struggles to come to terms with the fact that Roman has beaten him, questioning his abilities as a wrestler and wondering if he has what it takes to become Champion.

AI then says that Cody should receive a call from Arn Anderson, who'd remind Cody of the lessons that Dusty Rhodes, his father, taught him about never giving up.

Read More: WWE: Footage of Dominik Mysterio swearing at fans as he left Raw arena

The story then calls for Cody to train harder than ever, even hiring a new coach to help him to and win the World Championship.

Cody even seeks out advice from two of AEW's biggest stars, Chris Jericho and Sting, who tell him that wrestling is about more than wins and losses, telling him that he should be focused on the journey.

Rhodes then begins to build closer relationships with his fellow wrestlers, doing volunteer work and launching his own charity to help children in need.

The story doesn't end with Cody winning the World Championship, but it's a happy one, as he becomes one of the most respected wrestlers on the planet, becoming a "better person" in the process.

You can read the exact copy from ChatGPT for yourself by clicking here.

Read More: WWE: Triple H removed 'megastar' from WrestleMania 39 show at the last minute

Latest news on Cody Rhodes

Many fans want to see Cody eventually become WWE Champion, even if he missed out at WrestleMania, feeling as if the story is naturally there for him to win the biggest prize in wrestling.

As such, fans likely wouldn't be too happy if Rhodes story ended with him just becoming a "better person", as exciting as it would be to see Jericho and Sting come in to help him.

Before he can even think about facing Roman again, Cody will likely sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar, after 'The Beast' attacked him and hit him with several F5s before their scheduled tag match on WWE Raw this week.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.