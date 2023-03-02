A complete list has emerged of the five opponents that were pitched for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

WWE: All of the pitched opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar was pitched matches for five WWE Superstars for WrestleMania 39, it has now been claimed.

Lesnar will be facing Omos at WrestleMania 39, but the 7ft 4" giant wasn't Triple H's first choice for 'The Beast' at the show.

WWE actually gave Brock, according to Fightful Select, four other options for the big show in April, before settling on Omos.

Who was pitched for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Omos wasn't WWE's original opponent for Brock at WrestleMania, and at various points, WWE has had different people in line to face 'The Beast'.

Fightful has provided a complete list of the five people that were pitched for Brock for WrestleMania, which you can see below, via WrestleTalk.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Gunther

Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt

Omos

Brock Lesnar

The report also gave a little bit of information as to why the aforementioned mentions, obviously with the exception of Brock v Omos, won't be happening at WrestleMania 39.

Stone Cold was Triple H's original plan for the show, but despite being offered a lot of money to face 'The Beast', Steve Austin said no, which is why the match won't be happening.

Next on the list was Gunther, who at Survivor Series 2022, was pencilled in to face Brock at WrestleMania. However, plans have changed, and both men will now have other matches at the show.

Bobby Lashley was also rumoured to be Brock's opponent but with their third match taking place at Elimination Chamber instead, a match at WrestleMania 39 was taken off the time.

Why isn't Brock Lesnar v Bray Wyatt happening?

The final pitched opponent for Brock at WrestleMania was Bray Wyatt, who only came back to WWE in October 2022.

However, Fightful Select is reporting that Lesnar rejected Triple H's proposal for him to face the former WWE Champion at the biggest show of the year in April.

That now leaves us with Omos, who is Brock's opponent for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles in just over four weeks.

The match, according to WrestleVotes, is one that was created and "pushed through" by Vince McMahon

